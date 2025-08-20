PGA Tour
2025 PGA Tour Championship tee times, pairing, featured groups for Friday's Round 2

Updated Aug. 22, 2025 8:38 a.m. ET

Russel Henley leads Tour Championship after one round, shooting a -9. But there are many golfers just a couple of shots back, including Scottie Scheffler at -7. The second round tees off on Friday, August 22nd at 8 a.m. ET. Tee times were moved up due to weather concerns later in the day. Check out the complete list of tee times for the second round of the Tour Championship - all times Eastern.

Second Round Featured Groups

  • 8:11 a.m.: Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley
  • 8:44 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Rose

Second Round Tee Times

Tee No. 1

How can I watch the 2025 Tour Championship? What channels will it be on?

The 2025 Tour Championship will be available across several different channels and platforms. On TV, you can watch on the Golf Channel or NBC. Here's how you can tune in on each day:

  • Friday, August 22: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
  • Saturday, August 23: 12-2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2:30-7 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)
  • Sunday, August 24: 12-1:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 1:30-6 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)
