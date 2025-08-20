PGA Tour
2025 PGA Tour Championship tee times, pairing, featured groups for Friday's Round 2
Updated Aug. 22, 2025 8:38 a.m. ET
Russel Henley leads Tour Championship after one round, shooting a -9. But there are many golfers just a couple of shots back, including Scottie Scheffler at -7. The second round tees off on Friday, August 22nd at 8 a.m. ET. Tee times were moved up due to weather concerns later in the day. Check out the complete list of tee times for the second round of the Tour Championship - all times Eastern.
Second Round Featured Groups
- 8:11 a.m.: Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley
- 8:44 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Rose
Second Round Tee Times
Tee No. 1
- 8:00 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Sepp Straka
- 8:11 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley
- 8:22 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Corey Conners
- 8:33 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Harry Hall
- 8:44 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Rose
- 9:00 a.m. – Harris English, J.J. Spaun
- 9:11 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Viktor Hovland
- 9:22 a.m. – Brian Harman, Cameron Young
- 9:33 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Sam Burns
- 9:44 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Jacob Bridgeman
- 10:00 a.m. – Ludvig Aberg, Ben Griffin
- 10:11 a.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Akshay Bhatia
- 10:22 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Robert MacIntyre
- 10:33 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay
- 10:44 a.m. – Russell Henley, Scottie Scheffler
How can I watch the 2025 Tour Championship? What channels will it be on?
The 2025 Tour Championship will be available across several different channels and platforms. On TV, you can watch on the Golf Channel or NBC. Here's how you can tune in on each day:
- Friday, August 22: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday, August 23: 12-2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2:30-7 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)
- Sunday, August 24: 12-1:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 1:30-6 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)
