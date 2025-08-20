PGA Tour
2025 PGA Tour Championship Field: Full List of Golfers For Final Leg of Playoffs

Published Aug. 20, 2025 8:44 a.m. ET

The PGA Tour Playoffs are down to the final stage. After a pressure packed second event at the BMW Championship, only the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings are moving on.

The final stop: the Tour Championship, set for Aug. 21-24 at East Lake Golf Club near Atlanta, GA. Here’s a look at the 30 contenders who’ve kept their title hopes alive heading into the final playoff event:

Below is the current field list in alphabetical order:

2025 Tour Championship Field

  1. Ludvig Åberg
  2. Akshay Bhatia
  3. Keegan Bradley
  4. Jacob Bridgeman
  5. Sam Burns
  6. Patrick Cantlay
  7. Corey Conners
  8. Harris English
  9. Tommy Fleetwood
  10. Chris Gotterup
  11. Ben Griffin
  12. Harry Hall
  13. Brian Harman
  14. Russell Henley
  15. Viktor Hovland
  16. Sungjae Im
  17. Shane Lowry
  18. Robert MacIntyre
  19. Hideki Matsuyama
  20. Rory McIlroy
  21. Maverick McNealy
  22. Collin Morikawa
  23. Andrew Novak
  24. Justin Rose
  25. Scottie Scheffler
  26. J.J. Spaun
  27. Sepp Straka
  28. Nick Taylor
  29. Justin Thomas
  30. Cameron Young
