2025 PGA Tour Championship Field: Full List of Golfers For Final Leg of Playoffs
Published Aug. 20, 2025 8:44 a.m. ET
The PGA Tour Playoffs are down to the final stage. After a pressure packed second event at the BMW Championship, only the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings are moving on.
The final stop: the Tour Championship, set for Aug. 21-24 at East Lake Golf Club near Atlanta, GA. Here’s a look at the 30 contenders who’ve kept their title hopes alive heading into the final playoff event:
Below is the current field list in alphabetical order:
2025 Tour Championship Field
- Ludvig Åberg
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Corey Conners
- Harris English
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Chris Gotterup
- Ben Griffin
- Harry Hall
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Viktor Hovland
- Sungjae Im
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Collin Morikawa
- Andrew Novak
- Justin Rose
- Scottie Scheffler
- J.J. Spaun
- Sepp Straka
- Nick Taylor
- Justin Thomas
- Cameron Young
