2025 LIV Golf Andalucia prize money payouts for each golfer

Talor Gooch took his second title in three years at the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia event, carding a final score of 8-under 206 to secure the win. Keep reading for a breakdown of how the prize money was distributed at LIV Golf Andalucia.

LIV Golf Andalucia 2025 prize money payouts

Individual Payouts

Team Payouts

No. 1: Legion XIII, -5, $3,000,000

No. 2: Fireballs GC, -3, $1,500,000

No. 3: Smash GC, E, $500,000

