LIV Golf
taloor gooch
LIV Golf

2025 LIV Golf Andalucia prize money payouts for each golfer

Updated Jul. 14, 2025 8:54 a.m. ET

Talor Gooch took his second title in three years at the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia event, carding a final score of 8-under 206 to secure the win. Keep reading for a breakdown of how the prize money was distributed at LIV Golf Andalucia.

LIV Golf Andalucía: Final Round Highlights | LIV on FOX

LIV Golf Andalucía: Final Round Highlights | LIV on FOX

LIV Golf Andalucia 2025 prize money payouts

Individual Payouts 

ADVERTISEMENT

Team Payouts

  • No. 1: Legion XIII, -5, $3,000,000
  • No. 2: Fireballs GC, -3, $1,500,000
  • No. 3: Smash GC, E, $500,000

Check out this article for a complete list of LIV Golf payouts throughout the season. 

share
Get more from the LIV Golf Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: LIV Golf Andalucía: Talor Gooch wins individual title; Legion XIII tops all teams

LIV Golf Andalucía: Talor Gooch wins individual title; Legion XIII tops all teams

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes