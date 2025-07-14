LIV Golf
2025 LIV Golf Andalucia prize money payouts for each golfer
Updated Jul. 14, 2025 8:54 a.m. ET
Talor Gooch took his second title in three years at the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia event, carding a final score of 8-under 206 to secure the win. Keep reading for a breakdown of how the prize money was distributed at LIV Golf Andalucia.
LIV Golf Andalucia 2025 prize money payouts
Individual Payouts
- Winner: Talor Gooch, -8, $4,000,000
- 2: Jon Rahm, -7, $2,250,000
- 3: Abraham Ancer, -5, $1,500,000
- T 4: Matt Jones, -4, $833,333
- T 4: Tom McKibbin, -4, $833,333
- T 4: Branden Grace, -4, $833,333
- T 7: Cameron Tringale, -2, $522,500
- T 7: Cameron Smith, -2, $522,500
- T 7: Dustin Johnson, -2, $522,500
- T 10: Sebastian Munoz, -1, $361,000
- T 10: Jason Kokrak, -1, $361,000
- T 10: Sergio Garcia, -1, $361,000
- T 10: Jinichiro Kozuma, -1, $361,000
- T 10: Patrick Reed, -1, $361,000
- T 15: Sam Horsfield, E, $278,750
- T 15: Richard Bland, E, $278,750
- T 15: Brendan Steele, E, $278,750
- T 15: Adrian Meronk, E, $278,750
- T 19: Charles Howell III, +1, $235,000
- T 19: Thomas Pieters, +1, $235,000
- T 19: Danny Lee, +1, $235,000
- T 19: David Puig, +1, $235,000
- T 23: Josele Ballester, +2, $190,714
- T 23: Anirban Lahiri, +2, $190,714
- T 23: Bubba Watson, +2, $190,714
- T 23: Harold Varner III, +2, $190,714
- T 23: Joaquin Niemann, +2, $190,714
- T 23: Phil Mickelson, +2, $190,714
- T 23: Tyrrell Hatton, +2, $190,714
- T 30: Charl Schwartzel, +3, $167,500
- T 30: Bryson DeChambeau, +3, $167,500
- T 32: Lucas Herbert, +4, $145,833
- T 32: Caleb Surratt, +4, $145,833
- T 32: Ian Poulter, +4, $145,833
- T 32: Chieh-Po Lee, +4, $145,833
- T 32: Paul Casey, +4, $145,833
- T 32: Brooks Koepka, +4, $145,833
- T 32: Andy Ogletree, +4, $145,833
- T 32: Lee Westwood, +4, $145,833
- T 32: Martin Kaymer, +4, $145,833
- T 41: Graeme McDowell, +5, $129,375
- T 41: Mito Pereira, +5, $129,375
- T 41: Kevin Na, +5, $129,375
- T 41: Peter Uihlein, +5, $129,375
- T 45: Henrik Stenson, +6, $124,167
- T 45: Louis Oosthuizen, +6, $124,167
- T 45: Ben Campbell, +6, $124,167
- 48: Carlos Ortiz, +7, $120,000
- 49: Frederik Kjettrup, +8, $60,000
- 50: Marc Leishman, +10, $60,000
- 51: Dean Burmester, +11, $60,000
- 52: Anthony Kim, +13, $50,000
- 53: Yubin Jang, +14, $50,000
- 54: Luis Masaveu, +15, $50,000
Team Payouts
- No. 1: Legion XIII, -5, $3,000,000
- No. 2: Fireballs GC, -3, $1,500,000
- No. 3: Smash GC, E, $500,000
Check out this article for a complete list of LIV Golf payouts throughout the season.
