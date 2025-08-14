College Football Who are the Top 10 Impact Transfer Quarterbacks Entering the 2025 CFB Season? Updated Aug. 14, 2025 12:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In a sport where quarterbacks loom large, it's only natural that they would dominate the 2024-25 college football transfer portal.

Of course, an enormous number of players change teams through the portal every year, making it easy for one to forget a move or two. With that in mind, which quarterbacks will have the biggest impact on their new programs?

Here are the top 10 impact transfer quarterbacks entering the 2025 college football season, according to FOX Sports Research.

Top 10 Impact Transfer Quarterbacks Entering the 2025 College Football Season

USC went 4-5 with Miller Moss under center in 2024. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Moss waited his turn for three seasons at USC before getting the starting nod for the 2024 season. While he was benched after nine games, Moss flashed some promise in the appearances he did make, showcasing an ability to be decisive and fire quick, crisp passes. In 2024, Moss totaled 2,555 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 135.1 passer rating, while completing 64.4% of his passes. Moss joins a Louisville program that's 19-8 in its first two seasons under head coach Jeff Brohm. Ironically, the best game of Moss' collegiate career came when USC played Louisville in the 2023 Holiday Bowl in what was Moss' first career start and one that saw him throw for 372 yards and six touchdowns.

Darian Mensah led the AAC in passer rating and completion percentage in 2024. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

After redshirting his 2023 freshman season, Mensah was Tulane's starting quarterback in 2024 and balled out. Last season, Mensah totaled 2,723 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 166.7 passer rating, while completing 65.9% of his passes. His passer rating and completion percentage each led the AAC. Mensah entered the transfer portal following Tulane's loss to Army in the AAC Championship Game, with the Green Wave going 9-4 with him as their quarterback. The now-junior joins a Duke program that's coming off a 9-4 season in what was its first season under head coach Manny Diaz.

Kaidon Salter led Conference USA with 6.7 yards per carry in the 2023 season. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Salter defines "dual-threat." Across his four seasons at Liberty (2021-24) and two-plus years as its starting quarterback, Salter was an electric rusher who did his share of damage in the air. Prior to an underwhelming 2024 campaign by Salter's standards, he totaled 2,876 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 176.6 passer rating, while completing 61.0% of his passes in 2023. Salter's passing touchdown total and passer rating each led Conference USA. He also rushed for 1,089 yards and 12 touchdowns. The senior quarterback is expected to be Colorado's 2025 starter, and he'll add a rushing dimension that the program hasn't had in recent memory.

Devon Dampier rushed for 19 touchdowns in 2024. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

The Utes want to impose their will up front and have the running game reap the benefits. Well, a quarterback who rushes like nobody's business would fit that model, wouldn't it? In his sophomore season at New Mexico (2024), Dampier totaled 2,768 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 121.6 passer rating, while completing 57.9% of his passes. At the same time, he rushed for 1,166 yards and 19 touchdowns on a Mountain West-high 7.5 yards per carry. Each of Dampier's aforementioned rushing totals would've led the Utes last season. Utah is coming off a season that saw it fail to attain bowl eligibility for the first time in a full season since 2013 – the Utes only played five games in the 2020 season, which was a truncated season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duke is Maalik Murphy's third team in as many seasons. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Murphy was a five-star quarterback recruit at Texas, making two starts for the Longhorns in his 2023 freshman campaign. Then, he transferred to Duke for the 2024 season and transferred to Beaver Land thereafter. In what was his first season as a full-time starter (2024), Murphy, who has showcased a strong arm, totaled 2,933 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 133.5 passer rating, while completing 60.3% of his passes in 12 starts, of which the Blue Devils went 9-3. The 6-foot-5 quarterback joins an Oregon State team that's coming off a 5-7 season and entering its second season under head coach Trent Bray.

Nico Iamaleava helped lead Tennessee to the College Football Playoff in his first season as the team's starting quarterback. (Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

His departure was ugly, but, nevertheless, Iamaleava departed Knoxville for L.A. after his first season as the team's starter. In said season, Iamaleava totaled 2,616 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 145.3 passer rating, while completing 63.8% of his passes. He also rushed for 358 yards and three touchdowns. Tennessee went 10-2 and reached the College Football Playoff before losing to Ohio State in the first round. The sophomore quarterback, who redshirted one season and is from the Greater Los Angeles Area, joins a Bruins team that went 5-7 in their first year under head coach and former school running back Deshaun Foster.

Virginia is the fourth college football program that Chandler Morris has been part of. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Morris lived in various parts of Texas throughout his childhood, which was followed by playing one season at Oklahoma (2020), three at TCU (2021-23) and one at North Texas (2024). After essentially living his entire life in the heart of Big 12 country, Morris is now in I-95 territory. Last season was Morris' best piece of work, as the quarterback totaled 3,774 passing yards, 31 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 140.1 passer rating, while completing 62.9% of his passes. His passing yards and passing touchdown total each led the AAC. Morris also rushed for 242 yards and four touchdowns. The sixth-year quarterback is under center for a Virginia program that hasn't been bowl eligible in four years.

Fernando Mendoza threw for 3,004 yards in 2024. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Across his two seasons at California in 2023 and 2024, Mendoza showcased an ability to sling the rock with efficiency. Last year, he totaled 3,004 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 144.6 passer rating, while completing 68.7% of his passes. Entering his junior season, the 6-foot-5 signal-caller will be under center for an Indiana program that was the breakout team of 2024, finishing 11-2 and making an appearance in the College Football Playoff in what was its first year under head coach Curt Cignetti.

Georgia went 24-3 with Carson Beck at quarterback. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

One year ago, Beck looked like a shoo-in to be a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but a lot can change in one season of college football, as Beck ended up transferring from Georgia to Miami after leading the SEC with 12 interceptions and suffering a season-ending elbow injury in the SEC Championship Game. However, he still threw for a career-high 28 touchdowns. The year prior, Beck totaled an SEC-high 3,941 passing yards and completed 72.4% of his passes. The 6-foot-4 Beck has a strong arm, methodically brought the Bulldogs down the field and can use his legs when needed. He replaces 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist and the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cam Ward, under center for Miami, which went 10-3 last season.

John Mateer posted 3,965 total yards and 44 combined touchdowns in 2024. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

Arguably the best quarterback in the portal set up shop in Norman, Oklahoma, for a season where head coach Brent Venables is likely on the hot seat after the Sooners posted their second losing campaign in his three years on the job. As for Venables' new quarterback, Mateer shined in his first season as Washington State's starter in 2024, totaling 3,139 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 164.1 passer rating, while completing 64.6% of his passes. He also rushed for 826 yards and 15 touchdowns. Mateer, who led the Cougars in both passing yards and rushing yards, helped Washington State to an 8-4 record before entering the portal.

Honorable mention:

Check out all of our Daily Rankers .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football

What did you think of this story?

share