Favorite 'Dogs: Back Hurricanes vs. Buckeyes, Steelers Against Ravens

The final week of the NFL season is upon us, and 12 of the 14 playoff spots are accounted for, with the AFC North and NFC South waiting to crown champions and fill the remaining postseason bids.

Last week’s upset pick got across the finish line — the Browns beat the Steelers — setting up a Ravens-Steelers clash in the regular-season finale.

The winner gets to host a playoff game and the loser gets to begin its offseason.

With plenty of great games on tap this week across college football and the NFL, let’s see who might be on upset alert this week.

Miami vs. Ohio State

The last time we saw Miami was two weeks ago, when it came through as the underdog of the week, winning an ugly game on the road against Texas A&M.

In the 10-3 upset, Miami was dominant defensively, but displayed an offense that will have to be much better if it is going to knock off the defending national champions. However, for as great as Ohio State has been since last year’s College Football Playoff, this version of the Buckeyes is not nearly as battle-tested as the 2024 version. The only two Playoff-caliber teams they faced this year were Texas and Indiana, and Ohio State scored just 24 points combined in those two games. Also, Ohio State will have a new play-caller in this game, as head coach Ryan Day will reportedly take over those responsibilities for Brian Hartline, who is leaving after the season to become the head coach at South Florida.

The end of the season was filled with debate over who belonged in the CFP, Miami or Notre Dame. But, the first six weeks of the season saw many debating between Ohio State and Miami as to who was the best team in the country.

I like the talented ‘Canes once again in the role of underdogs.

PICK: Miami (+9) to lose by fewer than 9 points or win outright

Ravens @ Steelers

The Ravens staved off elimination twice this past weekend, beating the Packers on Saturday night, then getting help from the Browns, who defeated the Steelers on Sunday. Now, the Ravens regain control of their own destiny, and just need a win to earn the AFC North crown and a home game in the wild-card round.

I can certainly understand the Ravens being favored here, but 3.5 seems a touch high. The Steelers have gone 9-3 against the Ravens in the last 12 meetings, and 10 of the last 12 games in this rivalry have been one-score games. These games are typically close and low-scoring, and 3.5 points is a lot to give the home team.

While Tyler Huntley has filled in admirably for injured starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, we’re not sure who will be under center for the Ravens come Sunday night, making the underdog even more appealing.

Expect another close game with points hard to come by, as backing the underdog in this rivalry has been the way to go.

PICK: Steelers (+3.5) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points or win outright

Will Hill, a contributor on the Bear Bets Podcast, has been betting on sports for over a decade. He is a betting analyst who has been a host on VSiN, as well as the Goldboys Network.