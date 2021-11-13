College Football College football Week 11 top plays: Baylor downs Oklahoma, Ohio State-Purdue, more 23 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 11 of the college football season is underway!

No. 13 Baylor kicked off the day with a huge upset win over No. 8 Oklahoma. Meanwhile, No. 19 Purdue is currently taking on No. 4 Ohio State in a Big Ten showdown (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

In the late window, it's an SEC clash in Oxford, Mississippi, as the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels host No. 11 Texas A&M (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN), and No. 16 NC State is at ACC foe No. 12 Wake Forest (7:30 p.m. ET, ACCN).

Here are the top plays from Saturday's action.

No. 13 Baylor 27, No. 8 Oklahoma 14

Not in our house!

Baylor came up with a huge pick to stop OU in the first quarter.

Returning the favor

What OU giveth, it also taketh. This second-quarter INT returned the possession arrow in the Sooners' direction.

Punching the clock

Big plays from Caleb Williams are like clockwork. He punched in this short-yardage scamper for the game's first TD.

No surprises here

Baylor struck back, courtesy of Tyquan Thornton.

"We want Spencer"

Caleb Williams did not have the support of his fan base after throwing his second INT.

Turn on the jets!

This Abram Smith guy is pretty fast.

That long run set up a Baylor TD from Gerry Bohanan, to put the Bears up 17-7.

Scary Gerry!

Bohanan beat the Sooners on the ground again, this time bobbing and weaving his way into the end zone to put the Bears up 17. Baylor held on to win 27-14, ending the Sooners' perfect season.

No. 19 Purdue at No. 4 Ohio State

Get 'em Garrett!

Garrett Wilson is back in Ohio State's lineup. And he made his impact felt early with the game's first TD.

Bye-bye

Think Wilson's the only Buckeye capable of breaking off a colossal run? Think again.

No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 15 Ole Miss (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Still to come!

No. 16 NC State at No. 12 Wake Forest (7:30 p.m. ET, ACCN)

Still to come!

THE BEST OF THE REST:

No. 1 Georgia at Tennessee

Get cooking!

James Cook was the man responsible for the Bulldogs' first score.

No. 2 Alabama 59, New Mexico State 3

Alabama is no stranger to big plays.

Kansas State 34, West Virginia 17

Kansas State made waves on special teams with this big blocked punt that led to six points.

Rutgers 38, Indiana 3

What a grab!

Rutgers is clicking on the defensive end. This INT came straight out of a WR's arsenal.

Get the wheels turning!

It's always fun when the big guys score!

No. 20 Wisconsin 35, Northwestern 7

Is something in the way?

Braelon Allen does not go down easily. He dragged a few defenders with him as he charted a path for his third TD of the day.

No. 8 Michigan State at Maryland

Flick it up!

Michigan State went deep into its bag of tricks to write its name on the scoreboard first.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.