College football Week 2 results: Who covered, closing lines, more

For the second straight week, the college football landscape saw its share of upsets, late sweats, last-minute covers, and much more for gamblers.

Here's a look back at the odds, point spreads, moneylines, and betting results for each game featuring a Top 25 team in Week 2 of the 2021 college football season.

COMPLETED GAMES

No. 17 Coastal Carolina 49, Kansas 22

Closing point spread: Coastal Carolina (-26) covers by winning by more than 26 points (27)

Moneyline: Coastal Carolina wins outright as a -3333 favorite (bet $10 to win $10.30 total); Kansas was a +1400 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Total scoring over/under: OVER 52 points scored by both teams combined (71)

No. 25 Auburn 62, Alabama State 0

Closing point spread: Auburn (-49) covers by winning by more than 49 points (62)

Closing moneyline: Off the board

Closing total scoring over/under: OVER 59.5 points scored by both teams combined (62)

No. 12 Oregon 35, No. 3 Ohio State 28

Point spread: Oregon (+14.5) covers by winning outright

Moneyline: Oregon wins outright as a +475 underdog (bet $10 to win $57.50 total); Ohio State was a -650 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $11.54 total);

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 64.5 points scored by both teams combined (63)

No. 13 Florida 42, South Florida 20

Closing point spread: South Florida (+29) covers by losing by fewer than 29 points (22)

Closing moneyline: Florida wins outright as a -10000 favorite (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); South Florida was a +1800 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Closing total scoring over/under: OVER 57 points scored by both teams combined (62)

No. 19 Virginia Tech 35, Middle Tennessee State 14

Closing point spread: Virginia Tech (-20) covers by winning by more than 20 points (21)

Closing moneyline: Virginia Tech wins outright as a -1000 favorite (bet $10 to win $11 total); Middle Tennessee State was a +650 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Closing total scoring over/under: UNDER 54.5 points scored by both teams combined (49)

No. 8 Notre Dame 32, Toledo 29

Closing point spread: Toledo (+16.5) covers by losing by fewer than 16.5 points (3)

Closing moneyline: Notre Dame wins outright as a -1000 (bet $10 to win $11 total); Toledo was a +650 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Closing total scoring over/under: OVER 55 points scored by both teams combined (61)

No. 2 Georgia 56, UAB 7

Closing point spread: Georgia (-23) covers by winning by more than 23 points (49)

Closing moneyline: Georgia wins outright as a -2500 favorite (bet $10 to win $10.40 total); UAB was a +1200 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Closing total scoring over/under: OVER 44 points scored by both teams combined (63)

No. 5 Texas A&M 10, Colorado 7

Closing point spread: Colorado (+17.5) covers by losing by fewer than 17.5 points (3)

Closing moneyline: Texas A&M wins outright as a -900 favorite (bet $10 to win $11.11 total); Colorado was a +600 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Closing total scoring over/under: UNDER 50.5 points scored by both teams combined (17)

No. 7 Cincinnati 42, Murray State 7

Closing point spread: Murray State (+36.5) covers by losing by fewer than 36.5 points (35)

Closing moneyline: Cincinnati wins outright as a -25000 favorite (bet $10 to win $10.04 total); Murray State was a +3500 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $360)

Closing total scoring over/under: UNDER 51.5 points scored by both teams combined (49)

No. 11 Penn State 44, Ball State 13

Closing point spread: Penn State (-22.5) covers by winning by more than 22.5 points (31)

Closing moneyline: Penn State wins outright as a -2000 favorite (bet $10 to win $10.50 total); Ball State was a +1000 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Closing total scoring over/under: UNDER 58 points scored by both teams combined (57)

No. 1 Alabama 48, Mercer 14

Closing point spread: Off the board

Closing moneyline: Off the board

Closing total scoring over/under: OVER 60.5 points scored by both teams combined (62)

No. 10 Iowa 27, No. 9 Iowa State 17

Closing point spread: Iowa (+4) covers by winning outright

Closing moneyline: Iowa wins outright as a +170 underdog (bet $10 to win $27 total); Iowa State was a -200 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Closing total scoring over/under: UNDER 45.5 points scored by both teams combined (44)

No. 6 Clemson 49, South Carolina State 3

Closing point spread: South Carolina State (+51) covers by losing by fewer than 51 points (46)

Closing moneyline: Off the board

Closing total scoring over/under: UNDER 56.5 points scored by both teams combined (52)

No. 4 Oklahoma 76, Western Carolina 0

Closing point spread: Oklahoma (-50.5) covers by winning by more than 50.5 points (76)

Closing moneyline: Off the board

Closing total scoring over/under: OVER 64.5 points scored by both teams combined (76)

No. 18 Wisconsin 34, Eastern Michigan 7

Closing point spread: Wisconsin (-26) covers by winning by more than 26 points (27)

Closing moneyline: Wisconsin wins outright as a -3300 favorite (bet $10 to win $10.30 total); Eastern Michigan was a +1400 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Closing total scoring over/under: UNDER 51.5 points scored by both teams combined (41)

No. 22 Miami 25, Appalachian State 23

Closing point spread: Appalachian State (+8) covers by losing by fewer than 8 points (2)

Closing moneyline: Miami wins outright as a -333 favorite (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Appalachian State was a +250 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Closing total scoring over/under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

Arkansas 40, No. 15 Texas 21

Closing point spread: Arkansas (+6.5) covers by winning outright

Closing moneyline: Arkansas wins outright as a +210 underdog (bet $10 to win $31 total); Texas was a -250 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $14 total

Closing total scoring over/under: OVER 57 points scored by both teams combined (61)

No. 24 North Carolina 59, Georgia State 17

Closing point spread: North Carolina (-25) covers by winning by more than 25 points (42)

Closing moneyline: North Carolina wins outright as a -3300 favorite (bet $10 to win $10.30 total); Georgia State was a +1400 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Closing total scoring over/under: OVER 66.5 points scored by both teams combined (76)

No. 20 Ole Miss 54, Austin Peay State 17

Closing point spread: Ole Miss (-36) covers by winning by more than 36 points (37)

Closing moneyline: Ole Miss wins outright as a -10000 favorite (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Austin Peay was a +1800 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Closing total scoring over/under: OVER 69.5 points scored by both teams combined (71)

BYU 26, No. 21 Utah 17

Closing point spread: BYU (+7) covers by winning outright

Closing moneyline: BYU wins outright as a +230 underdog (bet $10 to win $33 total); Utah was a -275 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $13.64 total)

Closing total scoring over/under: UNDER 49.5 points scored by both teams combined (43)

Stanford 42, No. 14 USC 28

Closing point spread: Stanford (+17) covers by winning outright

Closing moneyline: Stanford wins outright as a +600 underdog (bet $10 to win $70 total); USC was a -800 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $11.25 total)

Closing total scoring over/under: OVER 53.5 points scored by both teams combined (70)

No. 23 Arizona State 37, UNLV 10

Closing point spread: UNLV (+34) covers by losing by fewer than 34 points (27)

Closing moneyline: Off the board

Closing total scoring over/under: UNDER 54.5 points scored by both teams combined (47)

