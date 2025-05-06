National Football League 2025 Heisman Trophy odds: Three QBs top the early oddsboard Published May. 6, 2025 6:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 college football season will be here before we know it.

And while kickoff is still a few months away, sportsbooks are looking ahead to the 2025 Heisman Trophy.

Arch Manning is emerging as the early favorite to win the award, but what other names should bettors be eyeing?

Let's get into the early odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 6.

2025 Heisman Trophy odds:

Arch Manning, Texas: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Drew Allar, Penn State: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Cade Klubnik, Clemson: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Julian Sayin, Ohio State: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Dante Moore, Oregon: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Carson Beck, Miami:+2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Gunner Stockton, Georgia: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Out of the top 10 players on the Heisman oddsboard, nine of them are quarterbacks, probably because over the last decade, seven of the winners were QBs.

Last year's winner, Travis Hunter, became the first two-way player since 1997 to win (Charles Woodson).

So, what will happen this upcoming season?

Oddsmakers see the 2025 QB class as a talented one, with Manning sitting atop the board at +700. While the Texas standout has started just twice, his talent as both a passer and a runner — as well as the fact that he is a Manning? — has him as an early favorite.

FOX Sports NFL analyst Bucky Brooks recently noted, "The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning is more talented than his uncles, with more power and pop as a passer. Manning flashes big-play potential as a passer and runner with the ability to produce explosives from inside and outside the pocket."

In 12 games as a Longhorn, Manning completed 63 passes for 969 yards and nine touchdowns. He also found success on the ground, compiling 108 yards and four touchdowns last season on 25 rushes.

Next on the board is Garrett Nussmeier, who threw 337 passes for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns last season. Those 4,052 passing yards rank No. 2 in LSU history for a single season and No. 10 in SEC history.

At +900, Nussmeier sits slightly above Penn State QB Drew Allar at +1000.

Allar has had a notable career as a Nittany Lion, ranking first all-time in completion percentage (62.9) at Penn State. Allar had an impressive 2024 season, going 262-for-394 for 3,327 yards with 24 touchdowns, while also adding 96 carries for 302 yards and six scores on the ground.

