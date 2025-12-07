AP Top 25: Indiana Jumps to No. 1 Ahead of Georgia, Ohio State Before CFP Release
Indiana is the No. 1 team in The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll for the first time after going through the regular season and Big Ten championship game 13-0, ending Ohio State’s 14-week run atop the rankings.
The Hoosiers’ 13-10 win over the Buckeyes in Indianapolis on Saturday night made them the unanimous pick for No. 1 as they looked ahead to top seeding for their second straight appearance in the 12-team College Football Playoff.
Georgia, which beat Alabama by three touchdowns in the Southeastern Conference title game, moved up one spot to No. 2 for its highest ranking of the season. Ohio State, the defending national champion, slipped two spots to No. 3.
Texas Tech, a 27-point winner over BYU in the Big 12 championship game, also has its highest ranking of the season after rising one rung to No. 4.
Oregon was No. 5 and followed by Mississippi, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Miami.
Miami moved up two spots and returned to the top 10 for the first time since mid-October. Alabama and BYU each dropped one spot, to Nos. 11 and 12.
Among Group of Five teams, American Conference champion Tulane jumped four spots to No. 17 for its highest ranking in two years. Sun Belt Conference champion James Madison remained No. 19.
The final AP Top 25 will be released Jan. 20, the day after the national championship game.
Full top 25:
25. Missouri
24. Georgia Tech
23. North Texas
22. Navy
21. Arizona
20. Virginia
19. James Madison
18. Michigan
17. Tulane
16. USC
15. Utah
14. Texas
13. Vanderbilt
12. BYU
11. Alabama
10. Miami (Fla.)
9. Notre Dame
8. Oklahoma
7. Texas A&M
6. Ole Miss
5. Oregon
4. Texas Tech
3. Ohio State
2. Georgia
1. Indiana
Conference call
SEC (8 ranked teams): Nos. 2 Georgia, 6 Mississippi, 7 Texas A&M, 8 Oklahoma, 11 Alabama, 13 Vanderbilt, 14 Texas, 25 Missouri.
Big Ten (5): Nos. 1 Indiana, 3 Ohio State, 5 Oregon, 16 Southern California, 18 Michigan.
Big 12 (4): Nos. 4 Texas Tech, 12 BYU, 15 Utah, 20 Arizona.
ACC (3): Nos. 10 Miami, 21 Virginia, 24 Georgia Tech.
American (3): Nos. 17 Tulane, 22 Navy, 23 North Texas.
Independent (1): No. 9 Notre Dame.
Sun Belt (1): No. 19 James Madison.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Heisman Rankings: Should Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez Be the Favorite?
Joel Klatt: 3 Names to Watch in Penn State HC Search After Failing to Land Sitake
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's CFP Report: Should Miami or Notre Dame be in?
-
Early Signing Day: Top 10 2026 College Football Recruiting Classes
4 Takeaways From the 1st Day of CFB's Early Signing Period
2025 CFP Bracket: What 12-Team Field Would Look Like After 5th Rankings Release
-
4 Takeaways From the Fifth CFP Rankings Release of 2025
Colin Cowherd: CFP Committee Decision-Making 'Is Absolutely Ridiculous'
Indiana vs Ohio State: How to Watch 2025 Big Ten Championship, Prediction, Streaming, TV Channel
-
Heisman Rankings: Should Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez Be the Favorite?
Joel Klatt: 3 Names to Watch in Penn State HC Search After Failing to Land Sitake
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's CFP Report: Should Miami or Notre Dame be in?
-
Early Signing Day: Top 10 2026 College Football Recruiting Classes
4 Takeaways From the 1st Day of CFB's Early Signing Period
2025 CFP Bracket: What 12-Team Field Would Look Like After 5th Rankings Release
-
4 Takeaways From the Fifth CFP Rankings Release of 2025
Colin Cowherd: CFP Committee Decision-Making 'Is Absolutely Ridiculous'
Indiana vs Ohio State: How to Watch 2025 Big Ten Championship, Prediction, Streaming, TV Channel