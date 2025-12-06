2025-26 College Football Playoff Bracket: Where Did Indiana, OSU, UGA Land?
After weeks of anticipation, the wait is finally over!
The official 2025-26 12-team College Football Playoff bracket was announced on Sunday, with Indiana, Ohio State, Georgia and Texas Tech topping the field.
Indiana (13-0) locked up the No. 1 overall seed on Saturday with a 13-10 win over OSU for its first outright Big Ten championship and its first undefeated season since 1945.
Ohio State (12-1), the top team in the nation entering Saturday's game, dropped slightly to a No. 2 finish on the year following the big loss.
Meanwhile, Georgia (12-1) dominated Alabama in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday to clinch the No. 3 seed, and No. 4 Texas Tech (12-1) rounded things out with a 34-7 rout of BYU for the Big 12 title.
Here is a look at what the final CFP bracket looks like:
FIRST-ROUND BYES:
1. Indiana: Bye (will play winner of 8. vs. 9.)
2. Ohio State: Bye (will play winner of 7. vs. 10.)
3. Georgia: Bye (will play winner of 6. vs. 11.)
4. Texas Tech: Bye (will play winner of 5. vs. 12.)
FIRST-ROUND MATCHUPS:
5. Oregon vs. 12. James Madison
7. Texas A&M vs. 10. Miami (Fla.)
FIRST TWO TEAMS OUT:
13. Notre Dame
14. BYU
Now that the 12-team bracket is set, here is a look at the final CFP rankings:
Full CFP Top 25:
25. North Texas
24. James Madison
23. Iowa
22. Georgia Tech
21. Houston
20. Tulane
19. Virginia
18. Michigan
17. Arizona
16. USC
15. Utah
14. Vanderbilt
13. Texas
12. BYU
11. Notre Dame
10. Miami (Fla.)
9. Alabama
8. Oklahoma
7. Texas A&M
6. Ole Miss
5. Oregon
4. Texas Tech
3. Georgia
2. Ohio State
1. Indiana
How does the 12-team CFP work?
The expanded 12-team CFP will feature five automatic bids for the highest-ranked conference champions. The remaining seven spots will be filled by the next highest-ranked teams overall. The top four teams will advance directly to the quarterfinals.
Where can I watch the CFP? What channel will it be on?
The College Football Playoff will air on ESPN, ABC and TNT.
