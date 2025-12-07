College Football
Notre Dame Declines Bowl Game After College Football Playoff Snub
Notre Dame Declines Bowl Game After College Football Playoff Snub

Updated Dec. 7, 2025 6:04 p.m. ET

Notre Dame, the first team left out of the College Football Playoff, became the third Bowl Subdivision team to announce Sunday it will not play in a bowl game this year.

Iowa State and Kansas State also said they would decline any bowl invitations despite being eligible for the postseason.

"As a team, we’ve decided to withdraw our name from consideration for a bowl game following the 2025 season," the Fighting Irish said a statement on X. "We appreciate all the support from our families and fans, and we’re hoping to bring the 12th national title to South Bend in 2026."

Notre Dame won its last 10 games following a three-point loss to Miami and a one-point loss to Texas A&M. The Fighting Irish, which lost to Ohio State in the national championship game last season, finished 10-2 and was ranked No. 9 on Sunday in The Associated Press poll and No. 11 in the CFP rankings.

Miami got into the playoff as an at-large selection after moving from No. 12 to No. 10 in the final rankings. Notre Dame dropped a spot and will now stay home for the postseason for the first time since 2016.

However, if the College Football Playoff format remains at 12 teams moving forward, Notre Dame would be guaranteed a playoff spot if it's ranked in the top 12 of the final CFP poll, Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua shared on Sunday. So, Notre Dame would've gotten in the field had this scenario taken place next year. Notre Dame was able to get that insurance as part of a memorandum of understanding in the spring, according to Bevacqua. 

The Big 12 Conference said it will fine Iowa State and Kansas State $500,000 each for opting out of bowl participation. Both schools are going through coaching transitions with Matt Campbell leaving Iowa State for Penn State and Chris Klieman announcing his retirement.

"While the conference acknowledges the difficult timing around coaching changes, the Big 12 is responsible for fulfilling its contractual obligations to its bowl partners," the Big 12 said in a statement.

Iowa State announced its players voted to not play in a bowl because the team doesn’t have healthy players to safety practice and play. ISU did not mention the coaching change from Campbell to Jimmy Rogers in its statement.

The Cyclones sustained numerous injuries this season while going 8-4, and members of the athletics administration and the previous coaching staff met Sunday with the players to gauge their interest in a bowl.

"The administrative staff and coaches respect and support the players decision," athletic director Jamie Pollard said. "Our student-athletes have had an incredible season and we are grateful for their leadership as we worked through this process with them today."

K-State athletic director Gene Taylor said he had conversations with players and Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark before deciding to decline a bowl bid. The Wildcats were 6-6 after beating Colorado at home in their final home game.

"This decision was not taken lightly, but with our coaching staff transition and several uncertainties regarding player availability, I felt it was not in our best interest to try to field a team that was not representative of Kansas State University," Taylor said. "We applaud this group for fighting back from a 2-4 record to lead us to bowl eligibility yet again, and we are happy that our seniors were able to go out on top with a victory inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

College Football
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
