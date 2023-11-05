College Football College football rankings: Alabama is for real, and so is improving QB Jalen Milroe Updated Nov. 5, 2023 1:04 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

This is not one of the best Alabama teams Nick Saban has ever coached.

In fact, in past years, this is the kind of Alabama team that ends up right where 2022 Alabama did — on the outside looking in at the College Football Playoff asking how that team (Texas Christian) could end up in the final four and not them.

That year, though, Bama caught two losses. This year, that has yet to happen.

And just as many thought quarterback Jalen Milroe might be the player that prevented Alabama from achieving greatness in 2023, he put together the best performance of his career against a good LSU team in a 42-28 win in Tuscaloosa.

Milroe passed for 219 yards, rushed for 155, and set the school record for rushing TDs in a game by a quarterback, with four. He showed not just Bama fans, but fans of the sport, that he is capable of leading the Crimson Tide past the better teams in their conference — as Bama is the only team to beat Ole Miss this season, too.

That loss to Texas is the blemish on an otherwise perfect résumé.

With games left against Kentucky, Chattanooga and Auburn, Milroe has the Tide four wins from not just punching their ticket to the CFP, but perhaps becoming the program’s second Heisman winner in three years — this after being benched earlier in the year for poor play.

Milroe’s maturation is the reason could yet add an eighth national title to his College Football Hall of Fame résumé and add to his legacy as the sport’s greatest coach of all time.

Alabama, Jalen Milroe puts on a show vs. LSU

Here are my Top 25 rankings after Week 10.

1. Michigan (9-0)

Defeated Purdue, 41-13

The Wolverines continue to just throttle whoever the schedule puts in front of them. They’ve scored at least 30 points in every game they’ve played and allowed no more than 13 points in a game all year.

2. Georgia (9-0)

Defeated Missouri, 30-21

This is the second game Georgia has won without star tight end Brock Bowers, their first against a ranked opponent.

The Dawgs have been tied or trailing each of their last six SEC opponents at halftime, though. It’s not as dominant as UGA has been in the past, but it's dominant nonetheless.

3. Ohio State (9-0)

Defeated Rutgers, 35-16

The Buckeyes trailed Rutgers 9-7 before reeling off 26 points and allowing just nine against a six-win Scarlet Knights team.

Did Kyle McCord, Ohio State look sluggish vs. Rutgers?

4. Washington (9-0)

Defeated USC, 52-42

Dillon Johnson rushed for 256 yards on 26 carries with four TDs in the Huskies’ second ranked win in four weeks.

What went right for UW, and what does the future hold for USC?

5. Florida State (9-0)

Defeated Pittsburgh, 24-7

Jordan Travis put together another Heisman outing with 360 passing yards with a TD.

6. Oregon (8-1)

Defeated California, 63-19

Bo Nix lit up Cal for 29-of-38 passing for 386 yards with six total TDs.

7. Texas (8-1)

Defeated Kansas State, 33-30, OT

Longhorns running backs Jonathon Brooks and CJ Baxter combined to rush for 202 yards in the win.

Should the Longhorns be concerned about Maalik Murphy?

8. Alabama (8-1)

Defeated LSU, 42-28

The Tide defense held LSU scoreless in the fourth quarter and created the only turnover in the game.

9. Penn State (8-1)

Defeated Maryland, 57-15

The Nittany Lions scored 27 points in the fourth quarter alone, while holding Maryland to -49 rushing yards.

Highlights: Penn State shuts down Maryland

10. Ole Miss (8-1)

Defeated Texas A&M, 38-35

The Rebels put up 518 yards — including 387 pass yards with two TDs from quarterback Jaxson Dart — in the win. Now they will prepare to play undefeated Georgia in Athens on Saturday.

11. Oklahoma State (7-2)

Defeated Oklahoma, 27-24

The Pokes’ win put them in the driver’s seat to play for the Big 12 title in four weeks.

12. Missouri (7-2)

Lost to Georgia, 30-21

The Tigers couldn’t hold onto a 13-10 lead at the start of the second half. The Mizzou defense sacked Georgia quarterback Carson Beck three times. Beck had been sacked just six times prior to the win against the Tigers.

13. Utah (7-2)

Defeated Arizona State, 55-3

The Utes didn’t allow ASU on the board after 6:24 in the first quarter.

14. Louisville (8-1)

Defeated Virginia Tech, 34-3

The Cardinals have allowed just three points across their last two games.

15. Oklahoma (7-2)

Lost to Oklahoma State, 27-24

Dillon Gabriel passed for 344 yards, but the Sooners couldn't overcome their three turnovers.

Here's what went wrong for Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma

16. Oregon State (7-2)

Defeated Colorado, 26-19

The Beavers held the Buffs to 238 total yards, including -7 on the ground.

17. Kansas (7-2)

Defeated Iowa State, 28-21

The Jayhawks have won three of their past four games, with QB Jason Bean passing for 287 yards in this one.

18. Tulane (8-1)

Defeated East Carolina, 13-10

The Green Wave swamped the Pirates, outgaining them 368-190 in a gritty win.

19. Tennessee (7-2)

Defeated Connecticut, 59-3

The Vols cruised as Joe Milton passed for 254 yards and three TDs.

20. James Madison (9-0)

Defeated Georgia State, 42-14

QB Jordan McCloud passed for 307 yards as the Dukes remain undefeated.

21. Iowa (7-2)

Defeated Northwestern, 10-7

The Hawkeyes would be 8-1 if not for the Cooper DeJean punt return that was disallowed vs. Minnesota. As it is, they're on track to reach the Big Ten title game, competent offense or not.

22. LSU (6-3)

Lost to Alabama, 42-28

Jayden Daniels passed for 219 yards and a pair of touchdowns before leaving with an injury. His health will be something to watch.

23. Kansas State (6-3)

Lost to Texas, 33-30, OT

The defending Big 12 champs showed they're for real, pushing Texas to the limit after trailing 27-7 in the third quarter.

24. Arizona (6-3)

Defeated UCLA, 27-10

The Wildcats are coming on strong, winning three straight after narrow losses to USC and Washington. Now they're bowl-eligible for the first time since 2017.

25. USC (7-3)

Lost to Washington, 52-42

Caleb Williams passed for 312 yards and three touchdowns in the loss, with a trip to Autzen looming.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast " The Number One College Football Show. " Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube .

