College football odds Week 4: Top 25 early lines

Three matchups between ranked teams highlight the Week 4 schedule in college football.

No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest, No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee in the "Third Saturday in September" showdown and No. 10 Arkansas at No. 23 Texas A&M are the marquee games on Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know about the Top 25 college football odds for Week 4 — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Kent State @ No. 1 Georgia (12 p.m., ESPN+/SEC)

Point spread: Georgia -45 (Georgia favored to win by more than 45 points, otherwise Kent State covers)

Moneyline: No lines available

Total scoring over/under: 61.5 points scored by both teams combined

Maryland @ No. 4 Michigan (12 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Michigan -17.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 17.5 points, otherwise Maryland cover)

Moneyline: Michigan -769 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.30 total); Maryland +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring over/under: 62 points scored by both teams combined

No. 5 Clemson @ No. 21 Wake Forest (12 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Clemson -7 (Clemson favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Wake Forest covers)

Moneyline: Clemson -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Wake Forest +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

Central Michigan @ No. 14 Penn State (12 p.m., Big Ten)

Point spread: Penn State -26 (Penn State favored to win by more than 26 points, otherwise Central Michigan covers)

Moneyline: Penn State -5000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.20 total); Central Michigan +1200 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Total scoring over/under: 61.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 17 Baylor @ Iowa State (12 p.m., ESPN2)

Point spread: Iowa State -2.5 (Iowa State favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Baylor covers)

Moneyline: Iowa State -143 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Baylor +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Rhode Island @ No. 24 Pittsburgh (12 p.m., ACC)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

No. 20 Florida @ No. 11 Tennessee (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Tennessee -11 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 11 points, otherwise Florida covers)

Moneyline: Tennessee -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Florida +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 63 points scored by both teams combined

No. 22 Texas @ Texas Tech (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Texas -6 (Texas favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Texas Tech covers)

Moneyline: Texas -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Texas Tech +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 60 points scored by both teams combined

Middle Tennessee @ No. 25 Miami (3:30 p.m., ACC)

Point spread: Miami -25 (Miami favored to win by more than 25 points, otherwise Middle Tennessee covers)

Moneyline: Miami -2500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.40 total); Middle Tennessee +900 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 15 Oregon @ Washington State (4 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Oregon -6.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Washington State cover)

Moneyline: Oregon -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Washington State +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 56 points scored by both teams combined

Tulsa @ No. 16 Ole Miss (4 p.m., SEC)

Point spread: Ole Miss -21 (Ole Miss favored to win by more than 21 points, otherwise Tulsa cover)

Moneyline: Ole Miss -1250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.80 total); Tulsa +650 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Total scoring over/under: 62 points scored by both teams combined

Northern Illinois @ No. 8 Kentucky (7 p.m., ESPN2)

Point spread: Kentucky -24.5 (Kentucky favored to win by more than 24.5 points, otherwise Northern Illinois cover)

Moneyline: Kentucky -1250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.80 total); Northern Illinois +700 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

No. 10 Arkansas @ No. 23 Texas A&M (7 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Texas A&M -2.5 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Arkansas covers)

Moneyline: Texas A&M -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Arkansas +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Vanderbilt @ No. 2 Alabama (7:30 p.m., SEC)

Point spread: Alabama -40 (Alabama favored to win by more than 40 points, otherwise Vanderbilt covers)

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: 58 points scored by both teams combined

Wisconsin @ No. 3 Ohio State (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Ohio State -18 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 18 points, otherwise Wisconsin covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -1000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); Wisconsin +550 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Total scoring over/under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

UConn @ No. 12 North Carolina State (7:30 p.m., ESPN3)

Point spread: North Carolina State -39 (North Carolina State favored to win by more than 39 points, otherwise UConn covers)

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Kansas State @ No. 6 Oklahoma (8 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Oklahoma -12.5 (Oklahoma favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Kansas State covers)

Moneyline: Oklahoma -556 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.80 total); Kansas State +375 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

No. 7 USC @ Oregon State (9:30 p.m., Pac-12)

Point spread: USC -6.5 (USC favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Oregon State covers)

Moneyline: USC -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Oregon State +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 68.5 points scored by both teams combined

Wyoming @ No. 19 BYU (10:15 p.m., ESPN2)

Point spread: BYU -22.5 (BYU favored to win by more than 22.5 points, otherwise Wyoming covers)

Moneyline: BYU -1667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.60 total); Wyoming +750 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

No. 13 Utah @ Arizona State (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Utah -14.5 (Utah favored to win by more than 14.5 points, otherwise Arizona State covers)

Moneyline: Utah -667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Arizona State +425 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54 points scored by both teams combined

Stanford @ No. 18 Washington (10:30 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Washington -12.5 (Washington favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Stanford covers)

Moneyline: Washington -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Stanford +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring over/under: 61 points scored by both teams combined

