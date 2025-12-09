Joel Klatt's College Football Rankings: Indiana, Ohio State Still CFB's Best

The College Football Playoff bracket is set. But let's throw the seeds and conference winners out the window: Who are the top-10 teams in college football?

FOX Sports Lead College Football Analyst Joel Klatt provided his top-10 current teams in the sport based on who would win a game this week, regardless of playoff seeding, on "The Joel Klatt Show."

First Team Out: Oklahoma

Record: 9-3 overall, 6-2 in SEC play, not in CFP

Record: 10-3 overall, 7-1 in SEC play, No. 9 seed in CFP

Klatt's take: "[No.] 9 is Alabama, although they've struggled mightily, in particular on the offensive side, down the stretch."

Record: 10-2 overall, 6-2 in ACC play, No. 10 seed in CFP

Record: 11-1 overall, 7-1 in SEC play, No. 7 seed in CFP

Record: 10-2 overall, not in CFP

Klatt's take: "That's the interesting part about this playoff. Did the committee get it right? Probably because of the head-to-head loss to Miami, but if you're just saying ‘who wins this weekend,’ they're [Notre Dame] probably better than half the field."

Record: 12-1 overall, 8-1 in Big 12 play, No. 4 seed in CFP

Klatt's take: "I really like them."

Record: 12-1 overall, 7-1 in SEC play, No. 3 seed in CFP

Klatt's take: "It won't shock me if any of these four teams actually win the National Championship. They [Georgia] were dominant over Alabama in the SEC Championship. That Bulldogs team is for real."

Record: 11-1 overall, 8-1 in Big Ten play, No. 5 seed in CFP

Klatt's take: "There's something about their balance, the way they run the football, the defense, that defensive line."

Record: 12-1 overall, 9-0 in Big Ten play, No. 2 seed in CFP

Klatt's take: "That Buckeyes team is still very good."

Record: 13-0 overall, 9-0 in Big Ten play, No. 1 seed in CFP

Klatt's take: "They're undefeated. They've proven it. They beat Ohio State."

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!