Joel Klatt's College Football Rankings: Indiana, Ohio State Still CFB's Best
The College Football Playoff bracket is set. But let's throw the seeds and conference winners out the window: Who are the top-10 teams in college football?
FOX Sports Lead College Football Analyst Joel Klatt provided his top-10 current teams in the sport based on who would win a game this week, regardless of playoff seeding, on "The Joel Klatt Show."
First Team Out: Oklahoma
10. Texas
Record: 9-3 overall, 6-2 in SEC play, not in CFP
9. Alabama
Record: 10-3 overall, 7-1 in SEC play, No. 9 seed in CFP
Klatt's take: "[No.] 9 is Alabama, although they've struggled mightily, in particular on the offensive side, down the stretch."
8. Miami (FL)
Record: 10-2 overall, 6-2 in ACC play, No. 10 seed in CFP
7. Texas A&M
Record: 11-1 overall, 7-1 in SEC play, No. 7 seed in CFP
6. Notre Dame
Record: 10-2 overall, not in CFP
Klatt's take: "That's the interesting part about this playoff. Did the committee get it right? Probably because of the head-to-head loss to Miami, but if you're just saying ‘who wins this weekend,’ they're [Notre Dame] probably better than half the field."
5. Texas Tech
Record: 12-1 overall, 8-1 in Big 12 play, No. 4 seed in CFP
Klatt's take: "I really like them."
4. Georgia
Record: 12-1 overall, 7-1 in SEC play, No. 3 seed in CFP
Klatt's take: "It won't shock me if any of these four teams actually win the National Championship. They [Georgia] were dominant over Alabama in the SEC Championship. That Bulldogs team is for real."
3. Oregon
Record: 11-1 overall, 8-1 in Big Ten play, No. 5 seed in CFP
Klatt's take: "There's something about their balance, the way they run the football, the defense, that defensive line."
2. Ohio State
Record: 12-1 overall, 9-0 in Big Ten play, No. 2 seed in CFP
Klatt's take: "That Buckeyes team is still very good."
1. Indiana
Record: 13-0 overall, 9-0 in Big Ten play, No. 1 seed in CFP
Klatt's take: "They're undefeated. They've proven it. They beat Ohio State."
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
4 Takeaways From the College Football Playoff 12-Team Bracket Reveal
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Mendoza Heavy Favorite after Win over Ohio State
2025 CFP Title Odds: Ohio State Favored After Bracket Reveal
-
2025-26 College Football Playoff Bracket: Where Did Indiana, OSU, UGA Land?
College Football Playoff Bracket: How Each Team Could Win a National Title
2025-26 College Football Bowl Game Schedule: Scores, Dates, Times, TV Channels
-
2025 College Football Rankings: Indiana, Texas Tech Jump After Conference Title Wins
AP Top 25: Indiana Jumps to No. 1 Ahead of Georgia, Ohio State Before CFP Release
2025 CFP First-Round Odds: Lines, Spreads for Each Opening Game
-
4 Takeaways From the College Football Playoff 12-Team Bracket Reveal
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Mendoza Heavy Favorite after Win over Ohio State
2025 CFP Title Odds: Ohio State Favored After Bracket Reveal
-
2025-26 College Football Playoff Bracket: Where Did Indiana, OSU, UGA Land?
College Football Playoff Bracket: How Each Team Could Win a National Title
2025-26 College Football Bowl Game Schedule: Scores, Dates, Times, TV Channels
-
2025 College Football Rankings: Indiana, Texas Tech Jump After Conference Title Wins
AP Top 25: Indiana Jumps to No. 1 Ahead of Georgia, Ohio State Before CFP Release
2025 CFP First-Round Odds: Lines, Spreads for Each Opening Game