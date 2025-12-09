College Football
Joel Klatt's College Football Rankings: Indiana, Ohio State Still CFB's Best
Joel Klatt's College Football Rankings: Indiana, Ohio State Still CFB's Best

Published Dec. 9, 2025 11:23 a.m. ET

The College Football Playoff bracket is set. But let's throw the seeds and conference winners out the window: Who are the top-10 teams in college football?

FOX Sports Lead College Football Analyst Joel Klatt provided his top-10 current teams in the sport based on who would win a game this week, regardless of playoff seeding, on "The Joel Klatt Show."

First Team Out: Oklahoma

10. Texas

Record: 9-3 overall, 6-2 in SEC play, not in CFP

9. Alabama

Record: 10-3 overall, 7-1 in SEC play, No. 9 seed in CFP

Klatt's take: "[No.] 9 is Alabama, although they've struggled mightily, in particular on the offensive side, down the stretch."

8. Miami (FL)

Record: 10-2 overall, 6-2 in ACC play, No. 10 seed in CFP

7. Texas A&M

Record: 11-1 overall, 7-1 in SEC play, No. 7 seed in CFP

6. Notre Dame

Record: 10-2 overall, not in CFP

Klatt's take: "That's the interesting part about this playoff. Did the committee get it right? Probably because of the head-to-head loss to Miami, but if you're just saying ‘who wins this weekend,’ they're [Notre Dame] probably better than half the field."

5. Texas Tech

Record: 12-1 overall, 8-1 in Big 12 play, No. 4 seed in CFP

Klatt's take: "I really like them."

4. Georgia

Record: 12-1 overall, 7-1 in SEC play, No. 3 seed in CFP

Klatt's take: "It won't shock me if any of these four teams actually win the National Championship. They [Georgia] were dominant over Alabama in the SEC Championship. That Bulldogs team is for real."

3. Oregon

Record: 11-1 overall, 8-1 in Big Ten play, No. 5 seed in CFP

Klatt's take: "There's something about their balance, the way they run the football, the defense, that defensive line."

2. Ohio State

Record: 12-1 overall, 9-0 in Big Ten play, No. 2 seed in CFP

Klatt's take: "That Buckeyes team is still very good."

1. Indiana

Record: 13-0 overall, 9-0 in Big Ten play, No. 1 seed in CFP

Klatt's take: "They're undefeated. They've proven it. They beat Ohio State."

