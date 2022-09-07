College Football College football odds Week 2: Top 25 lines 15 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

All eyes will be on Texas-Alabama on FOX as Week 2 of the college football season is here!

Nick Saban will take his top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide to the Lone Star State to take on the Texas Longhorns, coached by former Saban assistant Steve Sarkisian.

Here's everything you need to know about the Top 25 college football odds for Week 2 — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

SATURDAY'S GAMES

No. 1 Alabama @ Texas (12 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Alabama -20.5 (Alabama favored to win by more than 20.5 points, otherwise Texas covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -1250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.80 total); Texas +650 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Total scoring over/under: 65 points scored by both teams combined

Arkansas State @ No. 3 Ohio State (12 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Point spread: Ohio State -44.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 44.5 points, otherwise Arkansas State covers)

Moneyline: No lines available

Total scoring over/under: 68.5 points scored by both teams combined

Southern Miss @ No. 15 Miami (12 p.m., ACC Network)

Point spread: Miami -25 (Miami favored to win by more than 25 points, otherwise Southern Miss covers)

Moneyline: Miami -3333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.30 total); Southern Miss +1000 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

South Carolina @ No. 16 Arkansas (12 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Arkansas -8 (Arkansas favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise South Carolina covers)

Moneyline: Arkansas -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); South Carolina +240 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 23 Wake Forest @ Vanderbilt (12 p.m., SEC Network)

Point spread: Wake Forest -11.5 (Wake Forest favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise Vanderbilt covers)

Moneyline: Wake Forest -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Vanderbilt +333 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)

Total scoring over/under: 65 points scored by both teams combined

Charleston Southern @ No. 18 NC State (12:30 p.m., ESPN3)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

Southern Utah @ No. 13 Utah (1:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

Marshall @ No. 8 Notre Dame (2:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock)

Point spread: Notre Dame -21 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 21 points, otherwise Marshall covers)

Moneyline: Notre Dame -1667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.60 total); Marshall +750 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

Furman @ No. 5 Clemson (3:30 p.m., ACC Network)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

Appalachian State @ No. 6 Texas A&M (3:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Point spread: Texas A&M -19.5 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 19.5 points, otherwise Appalachian State covers)

Moneyline: Texas A&M -1250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.80 total); Appalachian State +650 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54 points scored by both teams combined

No. 24 Tennessee @ No. 17 Pittsburgh (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Tennessee -6 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Pittsburgh covers)

Moneyline: Tennessee -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Pittsburgh +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 67 points scored by both teams combined

Washington State @ No. 19 Wisconsin (3:30 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Wisconsin -17.5 (Wisconsin favored to win by more than 17.5 points, otherwise Washington State covers)

Moneyline: Wisconsin -1000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); Washington State +550 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Kennesaw State @ No. 23 Cincinnati (3:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

Samford @ No. 2 Georgia (4 p.m., SEC Network)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

Akron @ No. 14 Michigan State (4 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Point spread: Michigan State -34.5 (Michigan State favored to win by more than 34.5 points, otherwise Akron cover)

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 25 Houston @ Texas Tech (4 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Texas Tech -3 (Texas Tech favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Houston covers)

Moneyline: Texas Tech -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Houston +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 63.5 points scored by both teams combined

Kent State @ No. 7 Oklahoma (7 p.m., ESPN+)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

No. 20 Kentucky @ No. 12 Florida (7 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Florida -6.5 (Florida favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Kentucky covers)

Moneyline: Florida -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Kentucky +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Central Arkansas @ No. 22 Ole Miss (7 p.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

Arizona State @ No. 11 Oklahoma State (7:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Point spread: Oklahoma State -11 (Oklahoma State favored to win by more than 11 points, otherwise Arizona State covers)

Moneyline: Oklahoma State -455 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Arizona State +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 10 USC @ Stanford (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: USC -9 (USC favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Stanford covers)

Moneyline: USC -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Stanford +240 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Total scoring over/under: 66.5 points scored by both teams combined

Hawai'i @ No. 4 Michigan (8 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Point spread: Michigan -51 (Michigan favored to win by more than 51 points, otherwise Hawai'i covers)

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: 67.5 points scored by both teams combined

Eastern Washington @ No. 11 Oregon (8:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

No. 9 Baylor @ No. 21 BYU (10:15 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: BYU -3 (BYU favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Baylor covers)

Moneyline: BYU -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Baylor +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

