Shannon, Scheierman among latest transfers to find new homes

By Andy Katz

FOX Sports College Basketball Analyst

The May 1 deadline for men's college basketball players to transfer and receive immediate eligibility has come and gone.

That means the majority of players that will be changing schools this offseason have not only entered the portal, but have made their decisions on where they will call home next season.

Several big-name transfers announced their new destinations this past week, including the likes of Terrence Shannon Jr., who is headed to play for Brad Underwood and the Flighting Illini, and Baylor Scheierman, who is moving on from the Summit League to the Big East to suit up for Greg McDermott and the Creighton Blue Jays.

Here is a look at college basketball's recent transfers, divided into tiers.

Tier 1: Elite Talent

Terrence Shannon Jr. (Texas Tech to Illinois): The Illini desperately needed a big guard who can fill the toughness void for Brad Underwood's team. Shannon should thrive in Champaign.

Baylor Scheierman (South Dakota State to Creighton): Scheierman is the reigning Summit League Player of the Year after leading the Jackrabbits to the NCAA Tournament. He arrives in Omaha with a chance to be the Big East Player of the Year if he can maintain his scoring clip of being a high-teen/20-point scorer.

Efton Reid (LSU to Gonzaga): I love this pickup for the Zags. They needed a solid, rim protector and found one in Reid, who was a big-time pickup for the Tigers a year ago. Drew Timme’s status is still unknown, so the Zags had to get a big. Reid can replace Chet Holmgren’s defensive presence. The offense will come for Reid in due time.

Manny Bates (NC State to Butler): Thad Matta pulled off a coup in landing Bates. He played in one game last season due to a shoulder injury. He blocked 147 shots in two seasons with the Wolfpack. If he returns to form, then Matta will have a big-time shot blocker and scorer in the post in his first Big East season.

Tier 2: Difference Makers

Jahmir Young (Charlotte to Maryland): Kevin Willard needs players, and he got a major talent in Young, who is a bucket-getter. He should take his game to another level in the Big Ten.

Al-Amir Dawes (Clemson to Seton Hall): Shaheen Holloway landed a solid mid-teen scorer. The Pirates will be going through a bit of a transition and having an ACC scorer slide into a Big East squad should work just fine.

Souley Boum (UTEP to Xavier): This one flew under the radar. Boum is a 19-point per game scorer, and there’s no reason why he can’t flourish under Sean Miller. He’s got the toughness and the necessary ball skills to be a legit Big East talent.

De’Vion Harmon (Oregon to Texas Tech): Harmon wasn’t able to have the impact he needed to when he transferred from Oklahoma to Oregon. But he has potential to be a legit mid-teen scorer. He will need to do so for Mark Adams.

Tier 3: On The Rise

Isaac Likekele (Oklahoma State to Ohio State): The Buckeyes were gutted a bit inside so any help is a must. Likekele is a bit of an erratic scorer, but he can crash the boards. He will need to do so in the Big Ten.

Julius Marble II (Michigan State to Texas A&M): Marble started to come on late in the season for the Spartans. If he can continue the momentum, then Buzz Williams is getting size, strength and a power player in the SEC.

Landers Nolley II (Memphis to Cincinnati): Nolley’s scoring went down last season. But he was on a crowded roster with the Tigers. He will get plenty of opportunities with Wes Miller and the Bearcats.

Akok Akok (UConn to Georgetown): Akok was saddled with injuries in his career with the Huskies. He needed a fresh start. Getting one with Patrick Ewing as his big-man coach should do wonders for his game. The Hoyas need a big who can produce and can float all over the court.

Caleb Lohner (BYU to Baylor): Lohner is a gamer. He’s not going to wow you with his presence. But he tends to be around the basketball and action. That should be a good fit with Scott Drew and the Bears.

Andy Katz is a longtime college basketball writer, analyst and host. He can be seen on FOX Sports and Big Ten Network platforms, as well as March Madness and NCAA.com, and he hosts the podcast "March Madness 365." Katz worked at ESPN for nearly two decades and, prior to that, in newspapers for nine years.

