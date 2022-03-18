College Basketball
NCAA Tournament odds: Lines for second-round games

19 mins ago

Teams in the second round of the men's NCAA basketball tournament are one win away from the Sweet 16 in college basketball.

Here's everything you need to know about the NCAA Tournament odds for Saturday's matchups — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all odds via FOX Bet).

SATURDAY

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 1 Baylor (12:10 p.m. ET, CBS)

Point spread: Baylor -5.5 (Baylor favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise North Carolina covers)
Moneyline: Baylor -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); North Carolina +185 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 148 points scored by both teams combined

No. 9 Creighton vs. No. 1 Kansas (2:40 p.m. ET, CBS)

Point spread: Kansas -11.5 (Kansas favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise Creighton covers)
Moneyline: Kansas -769 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.30 total); Creighton +475 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 139 points scored by both teams combined

No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 3 Tennessee (5:15 p.m. ET, CBS)

Point spread: Tennessee -6 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Michigan covers)
Moneyline: Tennessee -278 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Michigan +200 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Total scoring over/under: 136 points scored by both teams combined

No. 12 Richmond vs. No. 4 Providence (6:10 p.m. ET, TNT)

Point spread: Providence -3 (Providence favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Richmond covers)
Moneyline: Providence -154 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Richmond +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring over/under: 134 points scored by both teams combined

No. 5 Saint Mary's vs. No. 4 UCLA (7:10 p.m. ET, TBS)

Point spread: UCLA -3 (UCLA favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Saint Mary's covers)
Moneyline: UCLA -154 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Saint Mary's +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring over/under: 126 points scored by both teams combined

No. 15 Saint Peter's vs. No. 7 Murray State (7:45 p.m. ET, CBS)

Point spread: Murray State -8.5 (Murray State favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Saint Peter's covers)
Moneyline: Murray State -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Saint Peter's +275 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 130 points scored by both teams combined

No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 4 Arkansas (8:40 p.m. ET, TNT)

Point spread: Arkansas -6.5 (Arkansas favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise New Mexico State covers)
Moneyline: Arkansas -303 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); New Mexico State +215 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 138.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 9 Memphis vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (9:40 p.m. ET, TBS)

Point spread: Gonzaga -10.5 (Gonzaga favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Memphis covers)
Moneyline: Gonzaga -769 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.30 total); Memphis +475 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 154.5 points scored by both teams combined

If you feel like throwing down a few bucks down on the second round of the tournament, head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers.

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

