NCAA Tournament odds: Opening lines for Sweet 16 games

Even if your bracket got busted during the opening weekend, there's the Sweet 16 round coming up this week in college basketball.

Here's everything you need to know about the NCAA Tournament odds for the Sweet 16 — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all odds via FOX Bet), and a recap for the betting results for the second round.

UPCOMING GAMES

THURSDAY

No. 4. Arkansas vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (7:09 p.m. ET, CBS)

Point spread: Gonzaga -8.5 (Gonzaga favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Arkansas covers)
Moneyline: Gonzaga -455 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Arkansas +290 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $39 total)
Total scoring over/under: 154.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 2 Villanova (7:29 p.m. ET, TBS)

Point spread: Villanova -5 (Villanova favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Michigan covers)
Moneyline: Villanova -227 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Michigan +165 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 135.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Duke (9:39 p.m. ET, CBS)

Point spread: Texas Tech -1.5 (Texas Tech favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Duke covers)
Moneyline: Texas Tech -133 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Duke +100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: 136.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 5 Houston vs. No. 1 Arizona (9:59 p.m. ET, TBS)

Point spread: Arizona -2 (Arizona favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Houston covers)
Moneyline: Arizona -143 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Houston +110 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring over/under: 145 points scored by both teams combined

FRIDAY

No. 15 Saint Peter's vs. No. 3 Purdue (7:09 p.m. ET, CBS)

Point spread: Purdue -12 (Purdue favored to win by more than 12 points, otherwise Saint Peter's covers)
Moneyline: Purdue -909 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.10 total); Saint Peter's +475 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 137 points scored by both teams combined

No. 4 Providence vs. No. 1 Kansas (7:29 p.m. ET, TBS)

Point spread: Kansas -7.5 (Kansas favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Providence covers)
Moneyline: Kansas -345 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Providence +250 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Total scoring over/under: 141 points scored by both teams combined

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 4 UCLA (9:39 p.m. ET, CBS)

Point spread: UCLA -2 (UCLA favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise North Carolina covers)
Moneyline: UCLA -138 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); North Carolina +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 141.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 11 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.) (9:59 p.m. ET, TBS)

Point spread: Miami -1.5 (Miami favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Iowa State covers)
Moneyline: Miami -133 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Iowa State +100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: 134 points scored by both teams combined

