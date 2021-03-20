College Basketball NCAA Tournament 2021: How to win $1,000 on the second round for free 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

There’s no rest for the weary.

As the NCAA Tournament moves on to the second round Sunday and Monday, this is the time when Cinderella starts to yield to the teams that are the true powers in the tournament.

The first round was filled with excitement, as upsets came in bunches, especially Friday. However, the matchups in the second round filter out the nice, one-day stories, leaving the true best teams in the group.

The second round is also a great time to play FOX’s Super 6 for your chance to win the $1,000 grand prize. All you have to do is download the Super 6 app and answer the six questions correctly. It’s simple, fun and free.

Here are the questions for the second round:

1. How many of the underdog teams playing Monday will cover their FOX Bet point spreads?

Options: 0-1, 2-3, 4-5, 6-7, or 8

There are eight games on the docket Monday in the second round of the East and West regions. A few teams would appear to be in good shape to pull upsets, including No. 13 Ohio, which will face Creighton in a very winnable game. USC looked very good against Drake and next gets a shot against a shaky Kansas squad. Finally, No. 7 Oregon, which advanced after a no-contest against VCU, will get Iowa with the possible advantage of being fresher.

2. How many of the No. 1 and 2 seeds will make the round of 16?

Options: 0-1, 2-3, 4-5, 6-7, or 8

Whatever you do, don’t pick 8. No. 2 seed Ohio State’s loss to Oral Roberts eliminated that chance in the South region. Of the remaining seven, the teams that could be on shaky ground include the 1-seed in the South, Baylor, which gets a Wisconsin squad that can puzzle teams on short notice and looked really good against North Carolina. Michigan, the East’s top seed, gets an LSU team that could cause problems for the Isaiah Livers-less Wolverines. The guess here is five get through at least.

3. Which of the following Round 2 games will have the most points scored?

Options: Oklahoma State/Oregon State, Arkansas/Texas Tech, Florida State/Colorado, Michigan/LSU, Villanova/North Texas or tie

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech has a chance to be the best game of the bunch. Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks looked really good against Colgate, but Chris Beard’s Red Raiders are extremely well-prepared, and they can set tempo. None of the rest of the games has high offensive attacks on both sides, though Colorado did put up 96 against Georgetown.

4. What will be the lowest seed to reach the Round of 16?

Options: 16-13, 12-11, 10-9, 8-6, 5-1

The best chance for an upset could be the No. 13 Ohio Bobcats, who upset No. 4 Virginia on Saturday and will catch Creighton — a wildly inconsistent team. Oral Roberts is a No. 15 seed, and it is possible they can flummox Florida to get through to the Sweet 16. However, history has not been kind: Only one 15-seed has made the Sweet 16 (Florida Gulf Coast in 2013).

5. How many Big Ten teams will reach the Round of 16?

Options: 0-1, 2-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9

Six teams from the Big Ten advanced to the second round, with Michigan, Illinois, Maryland, Rutgers, Iowa and Wisconsin. All of them have tough matchups in the second round, but it is conceivable that five of the six will advance. Wisconsin has the toughest road against Baylor, but even that is not out of the question.

6. Which of these players will score the most points in his Round 2 game?

Options: Mike Smith (Michigan), D’Shawn Schwartz (Colorado), David McCormack (Kansas), Ron Harper Jr. (Rutgers), Herbert Jones (Alabama) or tie

McCormack had 22 points off the bench after being part of COVID protocol for the Jayhawks. Jones is in a high-powered offensive attack with Alabama, so he would be a really good pick. But Smith has a chance to carry a lot of the load for Michigan without Livers in the lineup. He has been great all postseason, and he might have to be again against LSU.

