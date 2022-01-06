College Basketball Johnny Davis, E.J. Liddell sit atop Katz's Player of the Year Tiers 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Andy Katz

FOX Sports College Basketball Analyst

College basketball's National Player of the Year chase is wide open.

Sure, this phrase has been used plenty of times, but rarely has there been so many players who could end up in the chase for the honor.

Men’s college basketball has a slew of them — Naismith, Wooden, Robertson, Rupp, AP. And there is a good chance that there could be multiple winners.

That’s good for the game, allowing for plenty of interest in multiple teams throughout the conference season. But it’s not just for first-team All-American status. A league like the Big Ten will have a hard time trying to finalize a first team all-conference list.

These tiers are evolving and will change throughout the season.

Andy Katz's Player of the year tiers I CBB on Fox Which players have a chance at player of the year awards? Andy Katz weighs in with his six tiers of candidates.

Tier 1: Player of the Year leaders

1. Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

2. EJ Liddell, Ohio State

3. Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

4. Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

5. Ochai Abagji, Kansas

6. Keegan Murray, Iowa

Tier 2: Making a push

1. Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

2. Jabari Smith, Auburn

3. Drew Timme, Gonzaga

4. Trevion Williams, Purdue

5. James Akinjo, Baylor

6. Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Tier 3: Hard to keep them this far down

1. Wendell Moore Jr., Duke

2. Paolo Banchero, Duke

3. Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

4. David Roddy, Colorado State

5. Zach Edey, Purdue

6. Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Tier 4: Don’t sleep on them

1. Johnny Juzang, UCLA

2. Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

3. Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

4. Jamaree Bouyea, San Francisco

5. Gabe Brown, Michigan State

6. Collin Gillespie, Villanova

Tier 5: Still time to make a run

1. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

2. Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

3. Kendric Davis, SMU

4. Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

5. Alondes Williams, Wake Forest

6. Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

Andy Katz is a longtime college basketball writer, analyst and host. He can be seen on FOX Sports and Big Ten Network platforms, as well as March Madness and NCAA.com, and he hosts the podcast "March Madness 365." Katz worked at ESPN for nearly two decades and, prior to that, in newspapers for nine years.

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.