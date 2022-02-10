College Basketball Duke joins Gonzaga, Purdue atop Andy Katz's Tiers 52 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Andy Katz

FOX Sports College Basketball Analyst

Gonzaga was the preseason No. 1 team in the nation. And it's possible the Zags could end the season as the top team in college basketball , but they are hardly the overwhelming favorites.

There are as many as a dozen teams that could win the title. And that’s why the tiers are expanding.

The teams in the first three tiers below have all shown flashes of being Tier 1. And that’s what will make this March mad.

On to the tiers for this week!

Tier 1: Title favorites

Gonzaga: The Zags have emerged as the likely No. 1 overall seed — again.

Purdue : The Boilermakers are the best team in the Big Ten and could be the top team overall by season’s end.

Auburn : The Tigers shouldn’t be penalized too much for losing an overtime game at Arkansas. No one has beaten Auburn in regulation yet.

Kentucky : The Wildcats have found their groove. They are ready to go on a roll.

Illinois : The Illini have the pieces to win the whole thing — as long as they don’t meet Purdue.

Arizona : The Wildcats got the split with UCLA and are now ready to make a run for the Pac-12 title.

Kansas : The Jayhawks have rebounded well by crushing Baylor after the home loss to Kentucky.

Providence: The Friars hold a two-game lead in the Big East with two to play against Villanova .

Duke: Paolo Banchero must get the ball late in the game. Still, the Blue Devils’ losses have all come on the final possession.

Tier 2: Next up

Wisconsin : The Badgers have won at Purdue and at Michigan State , and they have five Big Ten wins away from home. This squad is legit.

Villanova: Keep an eye on the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is becoming a stud, and the Wildcats have two shots at Providence.

UCLA: The Bruins split with Arizona. They can still be a team to watch for a title run. The pieces are in place.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders have wins over Baylor , Texas and Kansas.

Houston : The Cougars lost to SMU. On the road. On the final possession. This squad is still going to be a problem.

Tier 3: Can't ignore

Arkansas: The Hogs beat Auburn in OT, stormed the court and incurred a $250K fine for a third offense. The Muss Bus is rolling now.

Texas: The Longhorns have finally figured it all out with the win over Kansas. Timmy Allen can be a March star.

UConn: The Huskies are finally getting healthy, and Adama Sonogo is looking like a dominant big.

Marquette: The Golden Eagles swept Villanova and are worthy of sticking in Tier 3.

Tier 4: Sleepers

Ohio State : The Buckeyes lost at Rutgers late. EJ Liddell is a stud. They will be in the mix for a No. 4 or 5 seed.

Michigan State : The Spartans are struggling right now. But never give up on Tom Izzo in March.

Baylor : The Bears need to get healthy. And if they do, they will be back in the mix.

Wyoming: The Cowboys are back, and Laramie is rocking. Wyoming knocked off Colorado State and Boise State. This is the team to beat this week in the Mountain West.

