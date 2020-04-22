Joel Klatt’s NFL Mock Draft: One QB takes a massive tumble down the board, but it’s not Tua
With the clock ticking down to the 2020 NFL Draft, the status of one quarterback prospect is the story of Thursday’s selection process.
Tua Tagovailoa is arguably the most talented signal-caller in the draft pool, yet injury concerns could cause the Alabama QB to tumble down the draft board. In Joel Klatt’s Mock Draft 2.0, though, Tua lands comfortably in the Top 10, while it’s Oregon’s Justin Herbert who ends up in Miami, just not at No. 5.
1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB/S, Clemson
5. Miami Dolphins: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
10. Cleveland Brown: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
13. San Francisco 49ers: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
15. Denver Broncos: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
16. Atlanta Falcons: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
17. Dallas Cowboys: K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU
18. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
19. Las Vegas Raiders: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
21. Philadelphia Eagles: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, ASU
22. Minnesota Vikings: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
23. New England Patriots: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
24. New Orleans Saints: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado
25. Minnesota Vikings: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
26. Miami Dolphins: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
27. Seattle Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State
28. Baltimore Ravens: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
29. Tennessee Titans: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
30. Green Bay Packers: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
31. San Francisco 49ers: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
32. Kansas City Chiefs: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa