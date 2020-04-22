With the clock ticking down to the 2020 NFL Draft, the status of one quarterback prospect is the story of Thursday’s selection process.

Tua Tagovailoa is arguably the most talented signal-caller in the draft pool, yet injury concerns could cause the Alabama QB to tumble down the draft board. In Joel Klatt’s Mock Draft 2.0, though, Tua lands comfortably in the Top 10, while it’s Oregon’s Justin Herbert who ends up in Miami, just not at No. 5.

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB/S, Clemson

5. Miami Dolphins: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

10. Cleveland Brown: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

13. San Francisco 49ers: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

15. Denver Broncos: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

16. Atlanta Falcons: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

17. Dallas Cowboys: K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

19. Las Vegas Raiders: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, ASU

22. Minnesota Vikings: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

23. New England Patriots: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

24. New Orleans Saints: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

25. Minnesota Vikings: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

26. Miami Dolphins: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

27. Seattle Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

28. Baltimore Ravens: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

29. Tennessee Titans: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

30. Green Bay Packers: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

31. San Francisco 49ers: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

32. Kansas City Chiefs: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa