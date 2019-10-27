49ers WR Marquise Goodwin sidelined after missing practice

San Francisco will be without receiver Marquise Goodwin against Carolina on Sunday after he missed two days of practice this week dealing with an undisclosed personal matter.

The 49ers also will be without starting left tackle Joe Staley, who is missing his fifth straight game with a broken leg but could be back next week.

New England safety Patrick Chung is returning against Cleveland after sitting out last week with heel and chest injuries. The Browns will be without starting safety Damarious Randall, who is out with a hamstring injury.

Tampa Bay outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul is back after missing the first six games following an offseason car accident that resulted in a neck injury.

Tennessee also will be without three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker because of an injured ankle that sidelined him a week ago despite being active.

Drew Brees is back for New Orleans while Atlanta’s Matt Ryan will miss a game for the first time in 10 years.

The star quarterback of the Saints has missed five games with a right thumb injury that required surgery. New Orleans won all five games without him with Teddy Bridgewater as the starter. The Saints are playing Arizona and rookie No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray at home.

Ryan has a sprained right ankle that will end his streak of 154 consecutive regular-season starts. Matt Shaub is starting for the Falcons, who are taking a five-game losing streak into a home game against Seattle.