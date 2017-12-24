Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic breaks bone in left hand

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 22: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors speaks with media after the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 22, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic broke a bone in his left hand during Saturday night’s game against the Washington Wizards and will be out indefinitely.

Vucevic suffered the injury with about seven minutes remaining in the first quarter.

The Magic were already without their two leading scorers, Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon, because of injuries. Vucevic is Orlando’s third-leading scorer at 17.8 points per game.

Swingman Terrence Ross is also hurt, leaving Orlando without four of its opening-night starters.