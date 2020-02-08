Coming into the 2019-20 season, the Philadelphia 76ers bolstered their roster significantly and were a trendy to pick to go to the NBA Finals.

"They are the Cleveland Browns of the NBA." — Charles Barkley on the 76ers pic.twitter.com/EJ8LlKtxCy Article continues below ... — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 7, 2020

Oh, how times have changed.

And as the All-Star Break approaches, it seems the lack of chemistry between their talent – new and old – will be their undoing.

.@ColinCowherd: This is why I would break up Joel Embiid & Ben Simmons. It's a chemistry issue.@Chris_Broussard: Embiid wants to be the man. Simmons wants to be the man. They're jealous of one another… They want to be more celebrity than superstar basketball players pic.twitter.com/4yat0SCs7Z — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 6, 2020

The Sixers boast two young All-Stars in Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, a veteran big man in Al Horford, and a cast of long, skilled pieces on the perimeter.

But, Simmons and Embiid aren’t on the same page.

The way the @sixers are looking right now, they won’t get out of the first round. I believe in @JoelEmbiid and @BenSimmons25, but damn, somethings got to give. @Sixers just ain’t good enough right now. They ain’t going any damn place unless they make a deal…..or a change! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 4, 2020

They might not even be in the same book. And now, the debate is raging.

Who will stay and who will go?

"You cannot pair Ben Simmons, with his deficiencies, with Joel Embiid and be able to call yourself a contender. It has to either be built around Ben Simmons' unique talents or you have to build it around Joel Embiid." — @VinceGoodwill pic.twitter.com/F7DWiYbrlu — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 4, 2020

After 52 games, the Sixers find themselves sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 31-21. They are an abysmal 9-19 on the road and everyone seems to have an opinion on what the problem might be.

"Ben Simmons is killing the 76ers by, forget his lack of makes — his lack of takes… Some of the criticism is on the nose." — @GottliebShow pic.twitter.com/JURY2AxJIS — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 7, 2020

Simmons lack of shot-making has long been a sticking point for Sixers fans and the media.

However, a deeper dive reveals that the issue doesn’t fall squarely on the All-Star point guard’s doorstep.

"The 76ers just don't have the pieces to be a good perimeter shooting team. I don't care how good you are defensively, you're not a championship team if you can't make shots from the 3-point line." — @SIChrisMannix pic.twitter.com/tUnZmE3Exv — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 6, 2020

Take a look at the three-point numbers for Tobias Harris, Al Horford and Josh Richardson this season:

These shooting woes have led to a clogged paint for Embiid and Simmons, as well as a clunky offense in Philadelphia.

Interestingly enough, the Sixers were one Kawhi Leonard buzzer-beater away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals just last season.

.@getnickwright: The 76ers have enough raw talent that they should, after Milwaukee & the 2 LA teams, they should be the next team.@SIChrisMannix: The 76ers season ended on a basketball bouncing 4 times on the rim. They broke up a good team based on a bouncing ball on the rim. pic.twitter.com/2lodUnXd2v — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 6, 2020

While the supporting cast hasn’t held up its end of the bargain, the Sixers’ young All-Stars haven’t been the best version of themselves either.

Simmons numbers haven’t dropped off this season, but they haven’t necessarily progressed either…except for when Embiid is not on the floor.

Embiid recently missed nine games with a hand injury, and in those games, Simmons averaged 22 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists.

The Sixers went 6-3 in those nine games, with their only losses coming at Indiana, at Dallas and at Toronto – three playoff squads.

Still, some favor Embiid.

"I would not trade Joel Embiid. … If he realizes his full potential — and unlike Simmons, Embiid has at least realized 85%, Simmons is hovering over 55-60% of his. If Embiid realizes the final 15%, he can be the league MVP." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/vMVYNOuoi1 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 6, 2020

In the Sixers’ last three games – all losses – Embiid is shooting 31 percent from the field, averaging under 20 points and grabbing less than 10 rebounds.

And while he might have returned early from a hand injury, Philly desperately needs him to get back to his dominant ways if it wants to turn this season around.

"This season, and the end result, I think is going to be a referendum on this team. … If the 76ers get beat in the 1st round, which is not out of realm of possibility, I think you have to break up this group. And I think Ben Simmons will be the one to go." — @SIChrisMannix pic.twitter.com/WAgguiSNzH — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 6, 2020

The 76ers have dug themselves into a hole with their inconsistent play so far this season.

"The 76ers still have the ability to get it together b/c of how they defend. But they no identity, whatsoever, offensively." — @SIChrisMannix pic.twitter.com/j0BEVxHMOw — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 6, 2020

But a hole is not a grave.

Let’s see if Embiid or Simmons can lead the uphill climb.