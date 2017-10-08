Kings Live: John Stevens is happy with the play of the youngsters

Kings Live: John Stevens is happy with the play of the youngsters

More FOX Sports West Videos

Kings Live: John Stevens is happy with the play of the youngsters

Kings Live: John Stevens is happy with the play of the youngsters

15 mins ago

Fired-up Upland LB Justin Flowe: We were ready for Rancho Cucamonga

Fired-up Upland LB Justin Flowe: We were ready for Rancho Cucamonga

12 hours ago

These teams DO NOT like each other, skip postgame handshake

These teams DO NOT like each other, skip postgame handshake

12 hours ago

LA Rams HS Coach of the Week: Tim Salter of Upland

LA Rams HS Coach of the Week: Tim Salter of Upland

12 hours ago

Week 6 in CIF-SS: Top Plays

Week 6 in CIF-SS: Top Plays

21 hours ago

Week 6: Casey to Pittman for 6 for Calabasas

Week 6: Casey to Pittman for 6 for Calabasas

21 hours ago

More FOX Sports West Videos»