Helping hand: Angels collect over 18k pounds of supplies for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts (VIDEO)

These Angels have wings.

The club send 41 pallets of supplies, over 18,000 pounds, to Houston in aid for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts on Friday.

Angels infielder Cliff Pennington rain point on the operation, which donated 14 pallets of clothing and shoes, five pallets of diapers, five pallets of cleaning supplies, five pallets of tools, four pallets of packaged food, three pallets of toiletries, three pallets of canned food, one pallet of water and one pallet of pet food.

A truck carrying the supplies left the Southern California area on Friday morning and is headed to Houston’s First Baptist Church, where Pennington attends services in the offseason.