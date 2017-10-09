FOX Sports West High School Football Rankings: Week 7

Greg Biggins of Scout.com breaks down his latest rankings for the CIF-SS football season.

Ranking (Previous) School, Record

1. (1) Mater Dei, 6-0 (At St. John Bosco, Friday, 7:30p, FOX Sports West)

The Monarchs put up 70 against Santa Margarita in their 70-35 win over the Eagles. Next up is their gigantic matchup against league rival St. John Bosco.

2. (2) St. John Bosco, 5-1 (Vs. Mater Dei, Friday, 7:30p, FOX Sports West)

The Braves pulled away late from Orange Lutheran to beat the Lancers 42-21. They’ll host the nation’s top-ranked team, Mater Dei, this weekend in the biggest regular-season game of the season.

3. (3) Centennial, Corona, 4-1 (At Santiago, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

No team can score like the Huskies and they showed it once again putting up 72 points against a talented Roosevelt team. Centennial will play Santiago this weekend.

4. (4) Mission Viejo, 7-0

The Diablos have a tremendous defense and shut down what had been a very good Tesoro offense 42-6. They’ll take on San Juan Hills next.

5. (6) JSerra, 6-0 (At Orange Lutheran, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

The Lions had one of the most impressive wins of the weekend with a dominant 52-36 win over previously undefeated Servite.

6. (7) Upland, 6-0

In a game that was televised on FOX Sports West, the Highlanders beat Rancho Cucamonga 30-23 in a hotly-contested game. Upland will take on Damien this weekend.

7. (10) Chaminade, 5-1

The Eagles had a bye this past weekend and will face Loyola.

8. (5) Orange Lutheran, 5-1 (Vs. JSerra, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

The Lancers dropped their first game of the year in what was an extremely physical game against St. John Bosco 42-21. It won’t get a lot easier for the Lancers vs. undefeated JSerra.

9. (8) Rancho Cucamonga, 5-1

The Cougars lost a tough one to Upland 30-23 in a game so heated, neither team shook the others hand post-game. The Cougars will take on Los Osos this weekend.

10. (12) Long Beach Poly, 5-1

The Jackrabbit defense pitched a shutout with a 49-0 win over LB Cabrillo. Poly will take on Compton this weekend.

The next 10:

11. (9) Servite, 5-1

12. (13) Calabasas, 6-0 (Vs. Sierra Canyon, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

13. (11) Santa Margarita, 4-2

14. (14) San Clemente, 6-0

15. (15) Valencia, Valencia, 5-1

16. (16) Heritage, 5-1

17. (17) Paraclete, 6-1

18. (19) Charter Oak, 6-0

19. (20) Serra, Gardena, 3-3

20. (18) Roosevelt, 4-2