2017-18: CIF Southern Section TV & Prep Zone streaming schedule
Here we go folks …. another season of CIF-SS sports on FOX Sports West, Prime Ticket, FOX Sports GO and Prep Zone.
In total, we will produce 83 live games … all of which can be seen on our FOX Sports GO application.
Note: All games start at 7p PT unless noted; Subject to change
Note: ‘Prep Zone’ encores will highlight the best game of games of the previous week. They will air on Wednesdays.
FOOTBALL
Week 3 (Sept. 15)
Valencia at Newbury Park, Prep Zone
Newport Harbor at Corona Del Mar, Prep Zone
Murrieta Valley at San Clemente, Prep Zone
Narbonne at Centennial, 7:30p, Prime Ticket
Sept. 16
Bergen Catholic (N.J.) at Mater Dei, 7:30p, Prep Zone
Week 4 (Sept. 22)
Heritage at Orange Lutheran, Prep Zone
Oaks Christian at Murrieta Valley, Prep Zone
Loyola at Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), Prep Zone
Moorpark at Westlake, Prep Zone
Mission Viejo at Santa Margarita, 8:30p (delay), FOX Sports West
Weeks 5-10: Sked TBD
Playoffs, Round 1 (Nov. 10)
Playoffs, Quarterfinals (Nov. 17)
Playoffs, Semifinals (Nov. 24)
Playoffs, Finals (Dec. 1-2)
Week 0 (Aug. 25)
Pittsburg (CA) at Centennial (Corona), ARCHIVES
Long Beach Poly at Los Alamitos, ARCHIVES
Edison at Tesoro, ARCHIVES
La Habra at Upland, ARCHIVES
Oaks Christian at Chaminade, ARCHIVES
Week 1 (Sept. 1)
The Honor Bowl: Christian (CA) vs. Boron (CA), ARCHIVES
Oaks Christian at Edison, ARCHIVES
Rancho Cucamonga at Norco, ARCHIVES
Santa Margarita at Loyola, ARCHIVES
The Honor Bowl: Cathedral Catholic vs. Orange Lutheran, ARCHIVES
Bishop Gorman at Mater Dei, ARCHIVES
Vista Murrieta at Mission Viejo, ARCHIVES
(Sept. 2)
The Honor Bowl: Helix Charter vs. Paraclete, ARCHIVES
The Honor Bowl: Serra vs. Punahou (HI), ARCHIVES
The Honor Bowl: Centennial (Corona) at IMG Academy, ARCHIVES
Week 2 (Sept. 8)
Upland at Redlands East Valley, ARCHIVES
Orange Lutheran at Vista Murrieta, ARCHIVES
Bishop Amat at JSerra, ARCHIVES
Westlake at Newbury Park, ARCHIVES
Chaminade at St. John Bosco, ARCHIVES
VOLLEYBALL
Girls Division Finals (Nov. 10-11)
Prep Zone, TV (TBD)
BASKETBALL
Boys and Girls Division Finals (March 2-3)
Prep Zone, TV (TBD)
SOCCER
Boys and Girls Division Finals (March 3)
Prep Zone, TV (TBD)
BASEBALL
Boys Division Finals (June 1-2)
Prep Zone
SOFTBALL
Girls Division Finals (June 1-2)
Prep Zone
