2017-18: CIF Southern Section TV & Prep Zone streaming schedule

Here we go folks …. another season of CIF-SS sports on FOX Sports West, Prime Ticket, FOX Sports GO and Prep Zone.

In total, we will produce 83 live games … all of which can be seen on our FOX Sports GO application.

Note: All games start at 7p PT unless noted; Subject to change

Note: ‘Prep Zone’ encores will highlight the best game of games of the previous week. They will air on Wednesdays.

FOOTBALL

Week 3 (Sept. 15)

Valencia at Newbury Park, Prep Zone

Newport Harbor at Corona Del Mar, Prep Zone

Murrieta Valley at San Clemente, Prep Zone

Narbonne at Centennial, 7:30p, Prime Ticket

Sept. 16

Bergen Catholic (N.J.) at Mater Dei, 7:30p, Prep Zone



Week 4 (Sept. 22)

Heritage at Orange Lutheran, Prep Zone

Oaks Christian at Murrieta Valley, Prep Zone

Loyola at Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), Prep Zone

Moorpark at Westlake, Prep Zone

Mission Viejo at Santa Margarita, 8:30p (delay), FOX Sports West



Weeks 5-10: Sked TBD

Playoffs, Round 1 (Nov. 10)

Playoffs, Quarterfinals (Nov. 17)

Playoffs, Semifinals (Nov. 24)

Playoffs, Finals (Dec. 1-2)



Week 0 (Aug. 25)

Pittsburg (CA) at Centennial (Corona), ARCHIVES

Long Beach Poly at Los Alamitos, ARCHIVES

Edison at Tesoro, ARCHIVES

La Habra at Upland, ARCHIVES

Oaks Christian at Chaminade, ARCHIVES



Week 1 (Sept. 1)

The Honor Bowl: Christian (CA) vs. Boron (CA), ARCHIVES

Oaks Christian at Edison, ARCHIVES

Rancho Cucamonga at Norco, ARCHIVES

Santa Margarita at Loyola, ARCHIVES

The Honor Bowl: Cathedral Catholic vs. Orange Lutheran, ARCHIVES

Bishop Gorman at Mater Dei, ARCHIVES

Vista Murrieta at Mission Viejo, ARCHIVES

(Sept. 2)

The Honor Bowl: Helix Charter vs. Paraclete, ARCHIVES

The Honor Bowl: Serra vs. Punahou (HI), ARCHIVES

The Honor Bowl: Centennial (Corona) at IMG Academy, ARCHIVES



Week 2 (Sept. 8)

Upland at Redlands East Valley, ARCHIVES

Orange Lutheran at Vista Murrieta, ARCHIVES

Bishop Amat at JSerra, ARCHIVES

Westlake at Newbury Park, ARCHIVES

Chaminade at St. John Bosco, ARCHIVES



VOLLEYBALL

Girls Division Finals (Nov. 10-11)

Prep Zone, TV (TBD)

BASKETBALL

Boys and Girls Division Finals (March 2-3)

Prep Zone, TV (TBD)

SOCCER

Boys and Girls Division Finals (March 3)

Prep Zone, TV (TBD)

BASEBALL

Boys Division Finals (June 1-2)

Prep Zone

SOFTBALL

Girls Division Finals (June 1-2)

Prep Zone