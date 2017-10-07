These teams DO NOT like each other, skip postgame handshake

Upland and Rancho Cucamonga DO NOT like each other, skip postgame handshake

More FOX Sports West Videos

Fired-up Upland LB Justin Flowe: We were ready for Rancho Cucamonga

Fired-up Upland LB Justin Flowe: We were ready for Rancho Cucamonga

Just now

These teams DO NOT like each other, skip postgame handshake

These teams DO NOT like each other, skip postgame handshake

15 mins ago

LA Rams HS Coach of the Week: Tim Salter of Upland

LA Rams HS Coach of the Week: Tim Salter of Upland

9 hours ago

Week 6 in CIF-SS: Top Plays

Week 6 in CIF-SS: Top Plays

9 hours ago

Week 6: Casey to Pittman for 6 for Calabasas

Week 6: Casey to Pittman for 6 for Calabasas

9 hours ago

Week 6: Blocked Punt! Justin Flowe takes it all the way back for 6

Week 6: Blocked Punt! Justin Flowe takes it all the way back for 6

9 hours ago

More FOX Sports West Videos»