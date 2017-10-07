These teams DO NOT like each other, skip postgame handshake
Upland and Rancho Cucamonga DO NOT like each other, skip postgame handshake
More FOX Sports West Videos
Fired-up Upland LB Justin Flowe: We were ready for Rancho Cucamonga
Just now
These teams DO NOT like each other, skip postgame handshake
15 mins ago
LA Rams HS Coach of the Week: Tim Salter of Upland
9 hours ago
Week 6 in CIF-SS: Top Plays
9 hours ago
Week 6: Casey to Pittman for 6 for Calabasas
9 hours ago
Week 6: Blocked Punt! Justin Flowe takes it all the way back for 6
9 hours ago