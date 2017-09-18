Colin reveals the one player that was exposed during the Cowboys-Broncos game

Colin Cowherd talks Dallas Cowboys after their loss to the Denver Broncos.

Tony Gonzalez thinks Alex Smith is becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL

15 mins ago

Colin reveals the one player that was exposed during the Cowboys-Broncos game

1 hr ago

Colin Cowherd's Week 2 NFL Picks

2 days ago

The Cowboys are worth $1 billion more than any other team - Colin says Dak Prescott is responsible

2 days ago

USC Trojans vs Texas Longhorns | Preview | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 days ago

Matt Ryan is John Travolta, Aaron Rodgers is Meryl Streep - Colin explains

3 days ago

