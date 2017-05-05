First rain delay at SunTrust Park postpones Braves-Mets game

Rain forced the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets to reschedule for a second time in 2017.

After the April 25 game between the two National League East rivals was rescheduled as part of a double-header on Sept. 25, Thursday night’s game was postponed after four innings of play due to non-stop inclement weather. It was the first-ever rain delay at SunTrust Park. The game is set to be rescheduled at a later date.

Play was suspended with two outs in the top of the fourth inning and the Mets leading 3-1.

The rescheduled game will restart from the beginning — erasing all accumulated stats from Thursday night’s action. (Sorry, Freddie Freeman,)

The good news? The rain delay allowed for extra time with Chipper Jones in the booth:

Here's the @RealCJ10 scouting report on top prospect Ozzie Albies you didn't know you were waiting for… pic.twitter.com/jwyzCsjnwA — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) May 5, 2017