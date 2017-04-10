Watch Tim Howard and Dom Dwyer get into heated argument after Kansas City beats Colorado

There has been talk that Dom Dwyer might soon be joining the ranks of the U.S. men’s national team since he recently became an American citizen. But if that happens, it appears he might need to patch up an issue with goalkeeper Tim Howard.

Dwyer’s Sporting Kansas City beat Howard’s Colorado Rapids on Sunday, with Dwyer scoring an 85th minute goal on Howard — but afterward, there was no friendly handshake. Howard got in Dwyer’s face, pointing his finger at Dwyer and appearing angry about something. Kansas City coach Peter Vermes was there to try to diffuse the situation and Dwyer ultimately walked away. Take a look:

Dom Dwyer and Tim Howard exchanged some words after Kansas City's win over Colorado. #SKCvCOL https://t.co/MlxV4bygKk — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 10, 2017

It’s unclear what caused the spat since there was nothing during the match that hinted at any tension. Dwyer told FS1 he also wasn’t sure what it was about as he declined to pass along what Howard said to him.

“I’m not really sure, to be honest with you,” he said. “It was a fantastic team performance — I have a lot of respect for them (the Rapids) as players. It’s a very good battle.”

“I’m not going to talk about (other) players on here,” he said, apparently referring to being on TV.

We’ll see what comes of this, but it wouldn’t be the first time USMNT pool players got into it after an MLS match this season. Jozy Altidore and Alejandro Bedoya had their own spat recently after a match between Toronto FC and the Philadelphia Union.