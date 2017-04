Can Kevin Doyle, the Rapids' starting striker on Sunday, score double digit goals this season? Can Shkelzen Gashi, the team's only field Designated Player, do it? What about Dominique Badji or Marlon Hairston? None of these players have done it in MLS before and there's a lingering question about whether this Rapids team needs a big-time goal-hunter to see sustained success.

If the Rapids don't repeat the impressive defensive record they had last season, they are going to need to score more goals – but it's unclear where the goals will come from. It's too early to know if their back line this year can do what it did last year – conceding less than a goal per game – but it seems unlikely.