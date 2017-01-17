Transfer rumors: Diego Costa trains with Chelsea; Man City’s huge Messi offer

The January transfer window is well underway in Europe, with a number of big names and clubs linked to one another as always.

While the summer typically brings the biggest moves involving the most high-profile names and the largest transfer fees, the winter window is no stranger to blockbuster deals.

Here are the latest rumors, reports and buzz during the latest edition of transfer season:

Tuesday, Jan. 17

• Diego Costa is back training with Chelsea's first team after reportedly spending Monday training on his own. His row with manager Antonio Conte reportedly stems from a disagreement over his fitness and a lucrative offer from China. The CSL option is reportedly off the table after the Chinese FA passed new rules in an attempt to curb the outrageous spending on foreign stars.

• The Sun reports that Manchester City will offer £100 million to Barcelona for the chance to reunited Lionel Messi with Pep Guardiola.

• Chelsea is reportedly interested in adding to its midfield, with an eye on Middlesbrough's Adama Traore.

• Birmingham City confirms that MLS clubs have inquired about former U.S. fullback Jonathan Spector.

• Swansea City made a couple of additions, signing Swedish fullback Martin Olsson from Norwich City and midfielder Tom Carroll from Tottenham. The latter spent 2014-15 on loan with the Swans.

• Antonio Valencia will remain at Manchester United after renewing his deal with the club through 2018.

• Leicester City forward Leonardo Ulloa is reportedly considering submitting a transfer request. A big part of Leicester's success down the stretch of its title run in 2015-16, Ulloa has appeared in just seven Premier League games (one start) and scored once this season.

Monday, Jan. 16

• West Ham continues to stand firm on its stance on Dimitri Payet, reportedly turning down a second bid from Marseille worth around £20 million. The French star will continue to be omitted by manager Slaven Bilic until he changes his tune about wanting out of the club, where he was rewarded with a new contract last February.

• Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller insists the club is not looking to sell Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez during this window, but the club would have to consider “crazy offers” for the Mexican forward, who has struggled to match his form from a season ago.

• Ligue 1 title contender Monaco has reportedly rejected a £45 million offer for Radamel Falcao from Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian.

• Juventus says it could receive up to £20 million from its loan of forward Simone Zaza to Valencia.

• Arjen Robben isn't going anywhere, signing an extension with Bayern Munich that will keep him at the club through 2018.

• Bojan Krkic reportedly wants out at Stoke City. Middlesbrough, West Brom, Las Palmas and Valencia are said to be interested but have not registered bids for the player just yet.

• West Brom has reportedly bid £10 million for Hull City midfielder Jake Livermore after missing out on Morgan Schneiderlin, who left Manchester United for Everton.

