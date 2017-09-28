WATCH: Interviews from Twins’ ‘wild’ celebration in locker room
With the whole Minnesota Twins team watching on a TV in the locker room at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Chicago White Sox rookie Nicky Delmonico smacked a game-winning homer to beat the Los Angeles Angels in extra innings and knock the Halos out of postseason contention.
That homer clinched the American League second wild-card spot for the Twins, and sent the locker room — and the whole state of Minnesota — into a frenzy.
FOX Sports North’s Audra Martin trudged into the party to interview Twins players as they celebrated the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2010.
WARNING: Goggles are recommended while watching these interviews.
Brian Dozier
.@BrianDozier IS SO PUMPED!!! #mntwins pic.twitter.com/NfFJzO0zQp
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) September 28, 2017
Robbie Grossman
“I wouldn’t want to play with anyone else!” –Robbie Grossman pic.twitter.com/iYQaHSBKSA
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) September 28, 2017
Byron Buxton
“This is a moment that I’ve been trying to get to my whole life!” — @OfficialBuck103#mntwinspic.twitter.com/zkYWUw0pD6
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) September 28, 2017
Joe Mauer
Minnesota’s own Joe Mauer:
“This has been one of the most fun years I’ve ever had!” #mntwinspic.twitter.com/I8tVzuusjU
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) September 28, 2017
Chris Gimenez
.@ChrisGimenez5: “The playoff beard worked!!” pic.twitter.com/l4PmIJcu8j
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) September 28, 2017
Eduardo Escobar
“I’M SO HAPPY!” — @escobarmaracay#mntwinspic.twitter.com/TFoo4anmub
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) September 28, 2017
Paul Molitor
.@Twins douse their manager Paul Molitor in the locker room 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/f8kSqnrtFT
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) September 28, 2017
Derek Falvey
Derek Falvey says this #mntwins team has “no limits” in the postseason! pic.twitter.com/tbiJdAoYm0
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) September 28, 2017
