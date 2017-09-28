WATCH: Interviews from Twins’ ‘wild’ celebration in locker room

With the whole Minnesota Twins team watching on a TV in the locker room at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Chicago White Sox rookie Nicky Delmonico smacked a game-winning homer to beat the Los Angeles Angels in extra innings and knock the Halos out of postseason contention.

That homer clinched the American League second wild-card spot for the Twins, and sent the locker room — and the whole state of Minnesota — into a frenzy.

FOX Sports North’s Audra Martin trudged into the party to interview Twins players as they celebrated the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2010.

WARNING: Goggles are recommended while watching these interviews.

 

