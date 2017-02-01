Vancouver Canucks Should Be Sellers at the Trade Deadline

Vancouver Canucks President Trevor Linden Insists They Will Not Move Prospects/or Draft Picks to Help Aid in a Potential Playoff Run in 2016-17

The Vancouver Canucks have completely surprised the entire league as they currently sit one point out of the playoff race. GM Jim Benning has believed his team was a playoff team even though nobody believed him, but President Trevor Linden has stated the franchise will not move prospects and draft picks to aid their playoff run.

That’s the best possible plan of action for this franchise.

While many were calling for the Vancouver Canucks to engage in a rebuild, Benning instead added the likes of Brandon Sutter, Loui Eriksson, and Erik Gudbranson to bolster his aging lineup. Benning claimed his moves were made out of respect for Henrik and Daniel Sedin. As long as the Sedin twins were on his roster, the Canucks would compete for the playoffs.

That brings us back to Trevor Linden. Linden said the Canucks will not trade their youngsters in order to make a playoff push. That statement seems contradictory to that of Jim Benning’s.

In order to bring in the likes of Brandon Sutter and Erik Gudbranson, Benning essentially moved Nick Bonino, Gustav Forsling (who was dealt for Adam Clendening, who was part of the package to acquire Sutter), Jared McCann, two 2016 2nd round picks, and a 2016 4th round pick.

Nick Bonino is arguably as productive to the Penguins as Sutter is to the Canucks. Gustav Forsling is taking a regular shift with the high-flying Chicago Blackhawks. Jared McCann may be enduring a sophomore slump, but he still has a bright future ahead of him, and 2nd round draft picks are very valuable currency on draft day and trade deadline day.

ARE THE CANUCKS A PLAYOFF TEAM?

I don’t believe they are. After their putrid performance against the Arizona Coyotes where they failed to generate a shot 28:10 into the game, they showed me what I believed they had always been.

The Canucks have survived on Ryan Miller’s surprising season and Jacob Markstrom‘s consistent play. Bo Horvat‘s emergence has contributed to a few more W’s than the Canucks were expecting.

In reality though, the Sedin twins are having a down year, and Loui Eriksson has been a huge disappointment as well. The team has dealt with injuries, but they should know they are lucky to be in the position they are. You really have to credit head coach Willie Desjardins for what he has been able to get out of his club this season.

Khalil Hassanali wrote about the Canucks searching for their identity a week ago, and in the article, he seemed to be on the fence about the Canucks as well.

The Canucks should still be sellers at the deadline and capitalize on moving expiring contracts. They could try to find a taker for veteran Alex Burrows and he would likely bring in at least a 3rd round draft pick.

Defensive depth is a very important part of playoff contending teams and the Canucks could possibly move a Philip Larsen or even youngster Nikita Tryamkin for draft picks.

I mentioned that Ryan Miller could also be dealt if a contending team wants to upgrade their goaltending. The Philadelphia Flyers were the team I mentioned, but St.Louis, Dallas, and Edmonton could be interested in adding a goalie of Miller’s caliber.

The month of February will not be a kind one to the Vancouver Canucks as they kick off the month hosting the high-flying San Jose Sharks and Minnesota Wild before embarking on six-game road trip that sees stops in Nashville, Columbus, Boston, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, and St.Louis.

If the Canucks find themselves on a slide, which is very likely, then they will need to be sellers.

WHAT DOES THE FUTURE HOLD?

Bo Horvat is proving he has what it takes to become a full-fledged number one center, and that he will be a perfect replacement for Henrik Sedin when the captain is ready to hang up the skates.

Ben Hutton and Troy Stecher have promising careers ahead of them, with Stecher being the biggest surprise on the club so far this season.

Top prospect Brock Boeser has all the tools and should compete for an NHL job next season if he decides to leave college.

Jordan Subban is proving that NHL bloodlines do matter, as he has been nothing short of spectacular for the Utica Comets in his first two pro seasons. He should be able to establish himself as an NHL defender before season’s end.

With Jacob Markstrom all but handed the keys to the crease, Thatcher Demko is ready to develop into the long-term goalie fix that once had names like Roberto Luongo and Cory Schneider attached to it.

Olli Juolevi was a top-five pick and the Canucks hope he can develop into a top-pairing defenceman. He had a tough World Juniors showing, but he has continued to be strong for the London Knights of the OHL.

CONCLUSION

The Vancouver Canucks have been wearing the clothing of a much better hockey team, and month of February will likely show their true colors.

They need to sell what they can and turn expiring contracts into assets. They will build the team around Bo Horvat and they will have the leadership of Daniel and Henrik Sedin to show their players to be professionals.

As long as they don’t lose sight of the big picture, and they continue to let Willie Desjardins coach this team, the Canucks will become a force once again in three years time.

Don’t mortgage any more of the future, and stick to a concrete plan. The results will show.

