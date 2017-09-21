Schultz’s OT goal lift Penguins over Red Wings

PITTSBURGH (AP) Justin Schultz scored 27 seconds into overtime, sending the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 6-5 preseason win against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

Adam Johnson scored twice for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. Conor Sheary and Jake Guentzel also scored for Pittsburgh.

Tristan Jarry made 13 saves for the win. Starter Matt Murray stopped 19 of 22 shots in two periods.

Gustav Nyquist scored two goals for Detroit. Darren Helm, Ben Street and Matt Lorito also scored for the Red Wings.

Detroit starter Jimmy Howard made 22 saves. Reserve Tom McCollum allowed three goals on 12 shots.

LIGHTNING 4, HURRICANES 3

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Mikhail Sergachev scored 4:28 into the second period to help Tampa Bay to the exhibition victory.

Sergachev, the ninth overall pick in the 2016 draft, was acquired in a trade with Montreal for Jonathan Drouin in June.

Adam Erne, Tye McGinn and Boris Katchouk also scored for the Lightning. Peter Budaj made 18 saves in two periods, and Michael Leighton recorded 11 stops in the third.

Lucas Wallmark, Derek Ryan and Sebastian Aho scored for Carolina. Cam Ward allowed three goals on 22 shots.

Prior to the game, left wing Erik Cole signed a ceremonial contract with Carolina and announced his retirement. He was hired as a team ambassador.

Cole made his NHL debut with the Hurricanes in 2001. He also played for Dallas, Montreal, Detroit and Edmonton during his 13 seasons in the NHL.

RANGERS 4, DEVILS 3, OT

In New York, Filip Chytil, the 21st pick in the June draft, scored 4:56 into overtime to lift the Rangers to the win.

Kevin Hayes, Chris Kreider and David Desharnais also scored for New York. Alexander Georgiev made 15 saves for the win, and starter Henrik Lundqvist had 11 stops.

Pavel Zacha, Brian Gibbons and Jimmy Hayes scored for New Jersey. Cory Schneider made 14 saves on 17 shots.

ISLANDERS 3, FLYERS 2, SS

FLYERS 3, ISLANDERS 2, SS

In New York, Johnny Boychuk and Andrew Ladd scored in the third period, powering the Islanders to the victory in a split-squad game.

Devon Toews also scored for New York, and Thomas Greiss made 17 saves in two periods.

Alex Lyon played the entire game in goal for Philadelphia and finished with 26 stops.

Travis Konecny and TJ Brennan scored for the Flyers.

In the other split-squad game, Shayne Gostisbehere scored 57 seconds into overtime to lift the Flyers to a 3-2 win in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Taylor Leier added two second-period goals for Philadelphia. Michal Neuvirth made 12 saves on 13 shots.

Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee scored for New York, which received 19 saves from Christopher Gibson.

BLUES 3, BLUE JACKETS 2, OT

In St. Louis, Vladimir Tarasenko scored his second goal of the game 2:58 into overtime, giving the Blues the preseason win.

Tarasenko’s first goal, at 6:51 of the first period, opened the scoring. Jaden Schwartz also scored for St. Louis, tying it at 2 late in the second period.

St. Louis starter Jake Allen made 11 saves on 13 shots in two periods. Reserve Ville Husso stopped all nine shots he faced in the third period and overtime.

Zac Dalpe scored both goals for Columbus. Ivan Kulbakov took the loss, despite making eight saves on nine shots. Starter Brad Thiessen made 25 saves in two periods.

CAPITALS 4, CANADIENS 2

In Montreal, Devante Smith-Pelly scored in the third period to lift Washington to the road win.

The Capitals jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jakub Vrana. Charles Hudon and captain Max Pacioretty responded for the Canadiens in the second

Former Canadien Smith-Pelly scored the winner with 5:54 left, and Tom Wilson added an empty-netter. Philipp Grubauer stopped 20 shots for Washington, and Pheonix Copley had 21 saves.

Montreal star Carey Price allowed two goals on 10 shots in his first preseason appearance before being replaced by Charlie Lindgren at 9:22 of the second period. Lindgren made 10 saves.

OILERS 4, JETS 1

In Winnipeg, Manitoba, Mark Letestu, Jujhar Khaira and Jussi Jokinen scored in the second period, powering the Oilers to the preseason win.

Jokinen also had two assists. Kailer Yamamoto added an empty-netter late in the third.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored in the first for Winnipeg, and Steve Mason made 21 saves.

Laurent Brossoit had 13 stops for the Oilers, and Nick Ellis finished with 20 saves.

COYOTES 5, DUCKS 1

In Anaheim, California, Christian Fischer and Clayton Keller each scored two goals to spark Arizona to the win.

Max Domi also scored for the Coyotes. Louis Domingue made 20 saves in two periods, and Hunter Miska finished with three stops.

Max Jones scored Anaheim’s lone goal. Kevin Boyle played the entire game in goal for the Ducks, stopping 26 shots.

CANUCKS 5, FLAMES 3

In Calgary, Alberta, defenseman Jalen Chatfield had a goal and two assists, helping the Canucks knock off the Flames.

The 21-year-old Chatfield was signed by Vancouver as a free agent last March after playing three junior seasons with the Ontario Hockey League’s Windsor Spitfires.

Anton Rodin, Brock Boeser, Nikolay Goldobin and Jake Virtanen also scored for Vancouver. The Canucks roster was comprised almost entirely of prospects with the club’s veterans at the 2017 NHL China Games exhibition with the Los Angeles Kings.

Tanner Glass, Ryan Lomberg and Mark Jankowski scored for Calgary.