Sabres goalie throws tantrum on bench after getting pulled by coach

Robin Lehner seemed to be in a pretty good mood at the start of Tuesday’s game in Toronto. At one point, the Sabres goalie used a TV timeout to take a selfie with a fan seated by the Buffalo bench. It was a nice gesture!

So it seems I caused commotion. @RobinLehner was doing nice thing -waving to my hockey player son who's home sick on FaceTime. @MapleLeafs — Naomi Parness (@naomiparness) January 18, 2017

But things changed quite quickly, as they often can in the NHL.

The Maple Leafs went on to score three unanswered goals against Lehner in the second period, giving them a 3-2 lead on home ice. After the third goal, Sabres coach Dan Bylsma decided he’d seen enough and yanked Lehner out of the game in favor of the backup.

Lehner apparently was not a big fan of this decision. He responded by glaring at Bylsma as he skated to the bench, then slammed his helmet to the ground in frustration before shooting another death stare at his coach. That guy has a bit of a hot temper. If you didn’t know, now you know.

Maybe the most uncomfortable part of all of this? After being pulled, the steaming Lehner had to take a seat directly next to the fan that he happily took the photo with earlier in the game. Awkward…