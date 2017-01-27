New York Islanders Rick DiPietro’s Hysterical Postgame (Video)

The former New York Islanders goalie, now turned broadcaster, Rick Dipietro had a hysterical outburst after the team’s big win on Thursday.

Some New York Islanders fans hold Rick DiPietro’s contract against him, and his inability to live up to that contract. Which then leads them to have a dislike for DiPietro because of all the money he’s gotten over the years from the Islanders.

Personally, I think is unfair and it’s actually the General Manager who gave him the contract that should take the brunt of the heat for it. It’s not Rick’s fault that he couldn’t stay healthy, he wasn’t purposely getting hurt all the time.

Now D.P. finds himself on 98.7 ESPN Radio in New York, in his new midday slot. He’s developed into a rather successful broadcaster.

In addition to his work behind the microphone at ESPN he does some stuff for the Islanders on MSG. He was on the postgame show after the Islanders big win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night and he definitely added some flavor.

Poor Shannon Hogan can barely keep it together. I for one was certainly pumped up after that Islanders win, and Rick showed that he was too.

I think it’s great that Rick shows a little personality and flare when he’s on the air, I think that’s what makes him so good at what he does. This wasn’t the first time that Rick went over the top on MSG.

During the Islanders playoff series against the Florida Panthers last year Rick bit the head off a plastic rat. The rats were a reference to the Panthers run to the Stanley Cup final in 1996.

So keep the wacky suits and funny on-camera antics coming Rick! It’s very entertaining to say the least.

