New York Islanders Daily: Ready For A Run

Are the New York Islanders fit to go on a run? The team has been playing much better hockey of late.

This seems like a valid question. With the change at the coaching position the New York Islanders are hoping for a spark. Patrick Hickey Jr. believes the Isles can make a playoff push.

Before we talk about the p word, the Islanders are going to have to play much more consistent hockey. The issue with this team is their inability to finish. If the Islanders stick to Mr. Hickey’s plan they can definitely turn their season around.

The Islanders are going to have to continue to get stellar goaltending. Besides his seven goal clunker Thomas Greiss has played very well since being handed the starting job. He looks like playoff Greiss all over again.

If he continues to play at this level and John Tavares continues to be a scoring force the Islanders could get hot, very hot. JT has the ability to carry a team, he did it last year for the Isles down the stretch and in the playoffs.

If the Islanders get the stellar play from Tavares and Greiss and the secondary scoring continues they can definitely go on a run. Where the Islanders sit right now, I can’t talk about the playoffs, but get back to me in a few weeks because that could change.

Thomas Greiss over his last 8 starts: 1.99 GAA and .936 save percentage, and that’s WITH the 7 goals allowed against Carolina. #Isles #NYI — Jeff Capellini (@JCapWFAN) January 20, 2017

