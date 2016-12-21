New York Islanders Daily: Failures Of The Front Office

Disappointing is a word that can summarize the New York Islanders 2016 campaign. There’s a lot of blame to be passed around but the front office is a good start.

The New York Islanders just aren’t getting it done on the ice. The source of the problems essentially come down to the lack of response from front office members.

We’ll start with the new owners. They came in here and sang all the praises of having a competitive team and that they would spend money. Talk is all well and good but this is New York, a results driven town.

It doesn’t even look like they have a plan. The look that they have is that they are perfectly content with the state of the team. This is shown by the lack of accountability.

Garth Snow, actually thinks that he built a good enough roster. “I have a lot of belief in these guys. There’s a lot of fight in that locker room and a lot of belief in one another,” Snow said.

His roster, including his roster decisions haven’t been good. Andrew Ladd and Jason Chimera have been brutal so far this year. Granted, maybe an Anders Lee like hot streak is in them, but if the pace keeps up they will be severely underwhelming.

Unfortunately the Islanders are already too far back in the division, and there are too many teams to climb over. Ownership has to start looking towards next year and if they want Garth Snow and Jack Capuano running the show.

Isles Tweet Of The Day

Thomas Greiss makes 48 saves and Anders Lee scores two goals as the #Isles top the Bruins 4-2 in Boston. Recap: https://t.co/rcQbxHANLt pic.twitter.com/mfk91JxIf1 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 21, 2016

Our Stuff

Molding the wing for John Tavares (Eyes On Isles)

The tale as old as time, getting a winger for Tavares. Here’s what the Islanders should look for.

Islanders snap their five game losing streak (Eyes On Isles)

Here are the highlights from the Islanders 4-2 win over the Boston Bruins.

Other Stuff

Islanders beat out Bruins for win. (CBS)

Some more highlights from last night’s win over the Bruins. Can the Isles get back on track after stopping their five game skid?

This article originally appeared on