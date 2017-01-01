Evander Kane talks trash to ‘pretender’ Kevan Miller on Twitter

Buffalo Sabres forward Evander Kane and Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller don’t appear to be the best of friends.

The two nearly came to blows in two straight games as the Bruins and Sabres went home-and-home. They didn’t fight but came pretty close during Saturday’s game in Boston. As tensions got high, officials stepped in.

Then, on Sunday, Kane took to Twitter to essentially call Miller a coward.

When a guy pretends to want to fight and only chirps when the 6'6 linesman is standing in the way. #KevanMiller #pretender #stoplying — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) January 1, 2017

Ironically, Miller also criticized Kane for not wanting to fight him on Saturday. He doubled down on that criticism after getting wind of Kane’s tweet on Sunday.

“You saw the game, right? I said my piece after the game,” said Miller. “He wanted to fight when the refs came in and now he’s using Twitter, which is whatever-you-want-to-call-it. He seems to have to say that when we don’t play them again. That’s my thought. He knew I wanted to [fight]. There’s no ands, ifs or buts about it. “Everybody on his team knew I wanted to and I’m pretty sure everybody on his team knows how I feel about him. There’s always next year.”

Not fighting on the ice and then talking trash over Twitter? This is not your father’s NHL.