Coyotes, Canucks searching for inspiration (Apr 06, 2017)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes and Vancouver Canucks aren’t going to the playoffs, leaving little intrigue for their Thursday meeting at Gila River Arena aside from the jostling for draft position.

Canucks coach Willie Desjardins admitted the lack of significance presents a challenge for his team as it tries to close the season on a positive note.

“We talked about it today,” Desjardins said after the Canucks’ practice on Wednesday. “Sometimes, you just get used to losing. Once it happens, the next time it becomes easier and you kind of lose track of it a little bit.

“I always say if you can accept being average then you’ll be average. We just can’t accept that.”

Vancouver has lost five straight games heading into its final meeting of the season with Arizona (the Canucks won three of the first four). The 29th-place Coyotes trail the 28th-place Canucks by a point in the overall standings and the 27th-place New Jersey Devils by two points.

Desjardins sees a vastly different Arizona team than the one he played four times earlier this season — the last time on Jan. 26.

“There was a while there where a lot of their youth was out of the lineup,” he said. “Recently, it has changed. They have brought in a lot of young guys and they’re faster. This is going to be a way faster team than the team we faced last time and if our guys are expecting that other team they’re going to be surprised.”

The Coyotes are 2-0-1 in their past three games, including wins over the league-leading Washington Capitals and a win in Los Angeles that eliminated the Kings from playoff contention.

After a season-long slump that earned him a demotion to Tucson of the American Hockey League, right winger Anthony Duclair has goals in his last two games, bringing his total five in 56 games as he tries to recapture the scoring touch that produced 20 goals last season as a rookie.

“He’s got to have something positive come out of the year,” Arizona coach Dave Tippett said. “One of the things he needs to bring to our team is some scoring, so it’s good to see him get on the board a couple times. Hopefully, he can continue that here; finish out the year strong.”

Tippett listed captain Shane Doan and right winger Radim Vrbata as day-to-day with lower body injuries. Both missed the Tuesday game in Dallas, but Tippett hopes both can play the team’s final two home games, which could represent the final two games of Doan’s 21-season career.

The Coyotes announced on Saturday that center Brad Richardson would miss the rest of the season. Richardson hoped to return from a broken right tibia and fibula he sustained in November, but he did not make enough progress in his rehabilitation.

For the Canucks, right winger Derek Dorsett (clavicle), center Markus Granlund (wrist), right winger Anton Rodin (knee) and defenseman Erik Gudbranson (wrist) are on injured reserve. Left winger Loui Eriksson (leg), right winger Jack Skille (ankle), goalie Jacob Markstrom (knee), center Brendan Gaunce (undisclosed) and defenseman Joseph Cramarossa (foot) are out.

Desjardins said Ryan Miller would start in goal against the Coyotes. Mike Smith likely will start for Arizona.