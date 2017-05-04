Concussed Crosby skates with Penguins, no word on return
PITTSBURGH (AP) Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is skating again, but coach Mike Sullivan provided no update on when his star will be ready to return from a concussion.
Crosby sat out Pittsburgh’s 3-2 victory in Game 4 of its Eastern Conference semifinal against Washington on Wednesday night. He was diagnosed with his second concussion of the season after taking a cross-check in the head from Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen.
The Penguins were given a day off on Thursday, but several players including Crosby gathered at the team’s practice facility for a workout.
Sullivan said Crosby ”is in the process of rehabbing” but declined to answer when asked if there’s a chance the two-time MVP will play in Washington on Saturday. The Penguins are 5-4 in the playoffs with Crosby out of the lineup during his career.
