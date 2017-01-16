Buffalo Sabres Tyler Ennis Returns To Lineup, Wastes No Time Notching First Goal Of 2017

The injury-riddled forward made sure his return to the Buffalo Sabres lineup was a memorable one!

Buffalo Sabres fans who were waiting to see if the return of diminutive forward Tyler Ennis would provide a spark to the Sabres’ lethargic offense didn’t have long to wait.

Ennis opened the scoring for the Sabres just 19 seconds into the team’s Martin Luther King, Jr. matinee against the Dallas Stars, taking advantage of some sloppy play by the stars to score top shelf where . . . well, you know.

Check it out:

In my first look at who the Buffalo Sabres might protect from the upcoming expansion draft, I chose to protect Ennis over William Carrier, which was not the most popular move among our readers.

