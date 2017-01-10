Boston Bruins: Brad Marchand, Tuukka Rask Named To All-Star Team

The Boston Bruins will have two players represent the team at the 2017 All-Star Weekend. Forward Brad Marchand and goalie Tuukka Rask have been selected to participate.

NHL.com has just released the rosters for this year’s All-Star teams. The 44 players will take part in the 2017 Honda All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. The event will take place at the Staples Center.

The teams were broken up into a group of six forwards, three defensemen, and two goaltenders. The teams will compete against each other in a 3-on-3 format. The winners will then compete for the championship.

The Boston Bruins will be represented by two players this year. Forward Brad Marchand and goaltender Tuukka Rask will be part of the Atlantic Division team, captained by Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price.

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Frans Nielsen, Detroit Red Wings

Kyle Okposo, Buffalo Sabres

Vincent Trocheck, Florida Panthers

Defenseman

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Erik Karlsson, Ottawa Senators

Shea Weber, Montreal Canadiens

Goalies

Carey Price (Captain), Montreal Canadiens

Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins



Brad Marchand currently leads the Bruins with 35 points (13 goals) in 43 games. He’s a +4, with three power play goals, a short-handed goal, a 10.7% shot success rate, and 42 minutes in penalties. He’s been one of the more consistent players for the team.

Tuukka Rask has been the best player the Bruins have had all season. Rask remains in the top five in all major categories for a NHL netminder. Rask has gone 20-9-3 this season for the Black and Gold. He has a 1.93 goals-against average, a .928 save percentage, and five shutout wins for Boston.

For a complete list of all players selected to participate in the 2017 All-Star, you can head to the NHL.com website.

