BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Wednesday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– TUCSON, Ariz. – The arrests of 10 people in a federal probe into college basketball recruiting will have an immediate and potentially long-term impact on the programs involved. As the tentacles of the probe reach deeper, more schools could become ensnared and the sport’s black eye could grow darker.

– SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Eric Reid was an early protester during the national anthem, joining former San Francisco teammate Colin Kaepernick last season. Reid addresses the growing protests that followed President Donald Trump’s criticisms of NFL players last week.

– Maybe all the displays of unity at NFL games last weekend overshadowed an awful week for Pro Picks. It was more like Poor Picks. Hopefully, we can get it right with this week’s opener, Bears at Packers, then follow it up with some winners.

– With a quarter of the college football season in the books, 24 undefeated teams remain, along with the possibility that each Power Five conference could have an undefeated champion. The unbeatens will be down to 21 after Saturday.

– Defending national champion Clemson remains the team to beat in the Atlantic Coast Conference, but early league play suggest a number of schools could challenge the No. 2 Tigers. Clemson needed a big fourth quarter to break open a tie game with Boston College, while North Carolina State earned a wire-to-wire win at ACC favorite Florida State. Duke, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and Duke are also unbeaten after impressive wins, hoping to make more noise.

– A penalty for a failed offside challenge and no timeout allowed after icing are the NHL’s rule changes for the 2017-18 season. The league is also taking a closer look at slashing around the hands and is enforcing its existing rule on faceoffs to clean those up. All the changes continue the trend of attempting to generate more offense.

– LAS VEGAS – The Vegas Golden Knights have already become a big hit in Sin City. The expansion franchise may have a chance to bring some excitement to the ice, too.

– Previews for all other U.S. NHL teams, in a five-things-to-know style, along with a capsule for each team.

– ST. LOUIS – The defending World Series champion Cubs make their second attempt at clinching a second straight NL Central title when veteran John Lackey pitches in St. Louis. The Cardinals counter with Michael Wacha as they try to prevent Chicago from celebrating on their home turf. Game starts 7:08 p.m.

– CLEVELAND – The surprising Minnesota Twins can clinch their first playoff berth since 2010 – and become the first team to go from a 100-loss season to the postseason the next year – as they face the Cleveland Indians. Adalberto Mejia starts for the Twins, who can seal a wild-card spot with a win. Game starts 7:10 p.m.

– JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Phil Mickelson was always second best in one of golf’s best careers, until it comes to team. He is playing the 23rd consecutive time in the Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup, a record that will be tough to match.

– Barcelona and Manchester United are in Champions League action when the pick of the eight group games is Paris Saint-Germain hosting Bayern Munich.