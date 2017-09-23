BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Saturday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– SOMERSET, N.J. – Stephen Curry and President Donald Trump agree on this: The Golden State star is not going to the White House anytime soon. Trump rescinds invitation in a tweet.

– SOMERSET, N.J. – NFL and players’ union denounce President Donald Trump for suggesting that owners fire players who kneel during anthem and that fans consider walking out in protest.

– Eleven ranked college football teams, including No. 1 Alabama, No. 4 Penn State, No. 5 Southern California and No. 7 Washington, face unranked teams on the road.

– Two key Top 25 games: No. 6 Oklahoma State vs. No. 16 TCU (3:30 p.m.); No. 11 Georgia vs. No. 17 Mississippi State (7 p.m.).

– HOUSTON – Carlos Beltran of the Houston Astros is among the many major league players pledging money and reaching out to help Puerto Rico as it reels from Hurricane Maria.

– In what could be a bounce-back season for Denver, the Broncos swept their first two home games. Now it’s on to Buffalo, not the toughest place to play, especially in September.

– NEW YORK – A victim himself of the sport, Marc Buoniconti wants to see youth football banned. The paralyzed ex-player says it is too dangerous at that age.

– ATLANTA – Justin Thomas is part of a three-way tie for the lead going into the third round of the Tour Championship.

– PITTSBURGH – The St. Louis Cardinals, winners of four straight, resume their pursuit of the second NL wild-card spot when they play the Pirates. Game starts 7:05 p.m.

– LOUDON, N.H. – Martin Truex Jr. is leading the way as NASCAR moves into the second race of the playoffs at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

– MANCHESTER, England – Joseph Parker of New Zealand defends his WBO heavyweight title when he fights Britain’s Hughie Fury, a cousin of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

– BEIJING – The Los Angeles Kings beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in a shootout to win both of the NHL’s first preseason games in China.

– MINNEAPOLIS – In a repeat of last year’s WNBA Finals, the champion Los Angeles Sparks play the Minnesota Lynx. The best-of-five series starts Sunday.