Anaheim Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf Should Take Home the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award

Ryan Getzlaf, Nick Foligno, and Mark Giordano were named the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award Finalists, but the Anaheim Ducks Captain should walk away with the votes

Ryan Getzlaf had somewhat of bounce back season this year. After scoring just 13 goals and 50 assists in 2015-16, Getzlaf made his way back into elite status. 2016-17. He scored 15 goals with 58 assists to surpasses the 70-point mark once again. The Anaheim Ducks were not looking good early on but put together a strong second half. After taking off in the new year, the Ducks were able to secure another Pacific Division title.

Getzlaf and his wife, Paige, have hosted the Getzlaf Golf Shootout the past seven years to benefit children with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Duchenne is a fatal muscle-wasting disease that affects 300,000 children worldwide. The goal of the event is to raise and make available life-saving drugs to help this generation of Duchenne patients.

The Other NHL Leadership Award Nominations

Looking at the Nick Foligno and Mark Giordano, both players put up great season totals, and have active roles in the community. According to NHL.com, all three nominees, and their families have made a big impact with their charity work. successful charities with their wives.

Foligno and his wife, Janelle, donated $500,000 to Children’s Hospital in Boston in November as a symbol of their gratitude for the life-saving heart surgery their newborn daughter Milana received at the hospital in November 2013. A donation of $500,000 was also made on behalf of Milana to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

He and his wife, Lauren, launched Team Giordano in 2014, an initiative that has impacted 1,400 students at four high-need schools in Calgary. Team Giordano has provided $200,000 in funding for school upgrades, technology, field trips and sports equipment.

In terms of on-ice performance, Giordano and Foligno were great leaders this season. They captained their teams to the NHL playoffs, despite their youthful teams. Foligno finished the year with 26 goals and 25 assists, while Giordano scored 12 goals with 27 assists. While strong performances from both players, Getzlaf took his team to the next level by leading by example.

Getzlaf’s Second Half

Looking at the numbers, Getzlaf was able to take his game to the next level in March. In 13 games in March, Getzlaf scored three goals and 10 assists. He even finished the five games in April with a point in every game, scoring one goal with six assists. The Ducks were on an incredible home-ice winning streak, and Getzlaf was a big reason for it.

Getzlaf’s increasing role in the community and his overall improvement this season are major reasons for his success. With that said, there is no better candidate to take home the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award for the 2016-17 season.

